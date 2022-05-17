With Netflix losing subscribers and CNN+ getting canceled, here’s a look at the current state of streaming – MarketWatch

With Netflix losing subscribers and CNN+ getting canceled, here’s a look at the current state of streaming

By Andrew Keshner April 26, 2022

Netflix reported a first-quarter net loss of 200,000 subscribers at a time when analysts were expecting 2.5 million new subscriptions. After the earnings report, Netflix shares sank on April 19.

For the multitude of companies eyeing Netflix’s earnings report, this could be a peek into the budgets and attention spans of customers right now.

CNN reported that the news-streaming offshoot of CNN, CNN+, would shut down only a month after its launch.

In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling.

– J.B. Perrette, Discovery’s streaming chief, in a statement

With COVID-19 cases lowered and three quarters of America’s adult population fully vaccinated, Americans could be spending more time out of the house and away from the TV.

Adult Americans fully vaccinated

Not to mention consumer price inflation is at a 40-year high, clocking in at an 8.5% rate in March. Consumers have to think hard about where they want to spend their dollars.

And they have an excessive amount of options for streaming.

Here are some of the most popular options:

Disney+

Apple TV+

Amazon Prime

Peacock

Discovery+

HBO Max

Paramount+

It is clear that we are now post-peak stream as life goes back to normal.

— Charlotte Newton, a thematic analyst at GlobalData

Newton said now it’s important for companies to adjust their expectations and improve offerings to prevent subscribers from leaving.

Streaming services won’t be fading away, but consumers are weighing the value of subscriptions.

