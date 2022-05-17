It’s time to update your Apple Watch software with watchOS 8.5 – 9to5Mac

March 14

José Adorno

– Mar. 14th 2022 10:04 am PT

After a few weeks of beta testing, Apple is releasing watchOS 8.5 to all Apple Watch users. Here’s what’s new with the software update.



watchOS 8.5 is another modest update for the Apple Watch, but it still brings a couple of new features.

For example, Apple is bringing a new, non-binary Siri voice for American users, which also reflects on the Apple Watch. Not only that, but watch OS 8.5 also adds 37 new emojis that users can take advantage of on iMessage, for example.

watchOS 8.5 also brings:

Apart from that, watchOS 8 updates have been pretty weak as watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26, featured only a bug fix that prevented the Apple Watch from being recharged with some third-party chargers.

Alongside watchOS 8.5, Apple is launching iOS 15.4 with Face ID with mask support. For macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas, the company is finally making available Universal Control. Apple is also releasing tvOS 15.4 and HomePod 15.4.

All Apple Watch users, starting with the Series 3 model, can update to watchOS 8.5. If you spot any changes, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

