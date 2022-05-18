Netflix Orders Interactive Rom-Com ‘Choose Love’ From Josann McGibbon – Variety

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

By Joe Otterson

TV Reporter

Netflix is expanding its interactive content offerings, with the streamer ordering the interactive romantic comedy film “Choose Love” from Josann McGibbon.

The cast includes Laura Marano (“The Royal Treatment”), Avan Jogia (“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”), Scott Michael Foster (“You”), and Jordi Webber (“Head High”). McGibbon (“Runaway Bride,” “Descendants”) is the writer and executive producer on the film, with Stuart McDonald (“A Perfect Pairing,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) directing. Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Mel Turner, Axel Paton serve as producers.

In the film, Cami Conway (Marano) has it all. She’s got the job she wants as a recording engineer and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Foster). And yet, she feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it’s Rex Galier (Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Webber), her first love, “the one that got away”, the idealistic world traveler, who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion? The film will give viewers the chance to decide Cami’s journey with multiple outcomes and even multiple endings.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-variety-article-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid”,”mid-article”] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

This marks the latest in Netflix’s growing list of interactive titles. The streamer is currently preparing to launch the interactive game show “Trivia Quest” in April. Past interactive offerings include “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” “Cat Burglar,” “Headspace: Unwind Your Mind,” and “Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie.”

McGibbon is repped by 3 Arts and attorney David Matlof. Marano is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Marano Entertainment and attorney Stewart Brookman. Jogia is repped by ICM, The Characters Talent Agency, LINK Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Foster is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Gersh, and Goodman Genow. Webber is repped by Independent Management Company and Fourward.

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source