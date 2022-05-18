Google testing questions and answers in the Google Maps interface – Search Engine Land

Processing…Please wait.
Search Engine Land » Google » Google Maps »
Google is testing displaying the questions and answers feature in the Google Maps interface that it initially launched in 2017 for local panels in Google Search. Now some are able to see the questions and answers box in Google Maps local listings for businesses, although I cannot personally replicate this.
What it looks like. Allie Margeson posted a screenshot of this on Twitter:
Previously. Google only launched this officially in desktop search, on mobile search, or on Android Google Maps. This was not available in the Google Maps interface on desktop. Here is what it looks like in on desktop search:
Why we care. It is important for any business to keep tabs on the questions and answers section in the local listings because anyone can ask any question and anyone can post any answer. So you want to make sure to proactively provide accurate answers and ensure the answers given are also accurate. Now that this may also show up directly in Google Maps on desktop, it is even more important to stay on top of your questions and answers in local.
Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on.
Processing…Please wait.
See terms.
Learn actionable search marketing tactics that can help you drive more traffic, leads, and revenue.
March 8-9, 2022: Master Classes (virtual)
June 14-15, 2022: SMX Advanced (virtual)
November 15-16, 2022: SMX Next (virtual)
Discover time-saving technologies and actionable tactics that can help you overcome crucial marketing challenges.
Start Discovering Now: Spring (virtual)
September 28-29, 2022: Fall (virtual)
Data-Driven Answers to Achieve Omnichannel Success
Is Your Marketing Stack Ready for Omnichannel CX?
Outrank in Organic Search with These 5 Core Tactics
Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Identity Resolution Platforms
Email Marketing Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Sales Enablement Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Digital Experience Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
Realising the power of virtual events for demand generation
The Progressive Marketer’s Ultimate Events Strategy 2022 Worksheet
CMO Guide: How to Plan Smart and Pivot Fast
The Retail Renaissance Report, USA Edition: 4 Keys to Predicting Online & In-Store Demand Across Global Markets
Thinking Bigger About Marketing Budgets
Receive daily search news and analysis.
Processing…Please wait.
© 2022 Third Door Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Google testing questions and answers in the Google Maps interface – Search Engine Land
Processing…Please wait.