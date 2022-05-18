Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reportedly rejecting calls without informing users – Republic World

SEARCH

IMAGE: UNSPLASH

It has almost been half a year since Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but the company is not able to fix all the bugs and give users a stable performance. At the time of launch, early customers reported facing the flickering screen and light residue issues, which were solved via an update. Thereafter, a Googe Photos update entirely removed the Magic Eraser feature from a lot of Pixel devices. Now, a new bug seems to be declining voice calls on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, without informing the user.

The issue has fired up consumer forums and platforms like Reddit and was covered by publications like Android Central and PhoneArena. Apparently, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are automatically rejecting incoming calls from saved contacts of the user, without ringing the smartphone or informing the user. Additionally, affected devices do not show any missed call notifications as well. Surprisingly, the calls are shown as rejected or declined by users, who reportedly had no idea about it.

The issue seems to be persisting even after turning off all the settings that can possibly affect any incoming phone calls, including Wi-Fi calling and DND. The issue is crucial as users might miss an important call. While a Reddit thread is attached below, a user says on the Google Community Forum that “after the April update my Pixel 6 Pro sends all calls to voicemail. I researched the issue on this forum and every thread that mentions it has been locked.” Google should acknowledge the issue soon and provide a solution as the bug could make using the smartphone very difficult.

Last month, the devices were facing issues in making contactless payments with the help of NFC through Google Pay. As per a report by 9to5Google, Google Pixel devices have become uncertified to make contactless transactions with Google Pay after installing Android 12L. The publication mentions that the issue is appearing randomly after installing the latest Pixel device update launched last week. Once the issue arises, users are prompted with a message that says “Your phone doesn’t meet software standards.”

