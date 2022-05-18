STUNNING iPhone 13 price cut announced as iPhone 14 launch gets nearer – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

iPhone 13 price cut: As the much anticipated iPhone 14 launch gets nearer, the offers on the existing iPhone 13 are getting better and better. If you have been window shopping for a new smartphone and you’ve been eyeing an iPhone, then this deal is just for you. Not only do you get a chance to own the latest iPhone, you get to own it at a very attractive price. Yes, right now Amazon has a limited time deal where you can take home the 128GB iPhone 13 for Rs. 51,350 including exchange offer. That is a massive Rs. 28,550 discount. However, before you move any further, you should know the details of this deal. Read on to know all about it. Also read: Your iPhone has a new iOS 15 update pending; Check what is new.

iPhone 13 is the latest smartphone from Apple and it features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a proprietary Apple GPU. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The smartphone on deal has 128GB storage. Also, know that the Apple iPhone 14 launch will likely happen in October or November.

On Amazon, you can avail this offer right now. The 128GB iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 79,900. However, there is a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 which brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs. 69,900. While this in itself is an attractive offer, there is more to this iPhone 13 price cut deal. There is an exchange offer which gives you up to Rs. 18,550 off on exchanging an older device. If you can manage to get the full value from the exchange offer, the price of the smartphone goes down to Rs. 51,350. And even if you cannot get the full value, as long as you have a working smartphone, you will get some discount.

So, if this deal has interested you, simply head to Amazon website and evaluate the discount your older device can fetch you.

