Hubble takes a peek at "ultra-hot" Jupiter-like planets – Axios

Teams of Hubble Space Telescope astronomers studying massive, extremely hot Jupiter-like exoplanets have found evidence of extreme weather conditions — like raining vaporized rock — and atmospheric chemistry occurring on the worlds, NASA announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Studying the exotic weather on these uninhabitable gas giants can help researchers better understand Earth's atmosphere and the atmospheres of other potentially inhabitable terrestrial planets.

On WASP-178 b, a gas giant discovered in 2019 around 1,300 light-years away from Earth, Hubble researchers detected the presence of silicon monoxide, suggesting the solid is condensing and raining from clouds in certain parts of the planet.

On KELT-20 b, another extremely hot gas giant discovered in 2017 about 400 light-years away, researchers discovered a thermal inversion layer in its atmosphere — similar to Earth's stratosphere — caused by ultraviolet light from its parent star heating atmospheric metals to extremely high temperatures.

What they're saying: Figuring out how gas giants' massive atmospheres work is key to understanding the smaller atmospheres of terrestrial exoplanets, Josh Lothringer, an assistant professor at Utah Valley University and lead author of the WASP-178 b paper, said in a statement.

