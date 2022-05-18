How to enable picture-in-picture mode to watch on Windows 11 – India Today

Jump to navigation

When an individual is bored of working on the computer and seeks some leisure time to watch videos while simultaneously being engaged with his/her work. It is only possible through the picture-in-picture(p-i-p) mode present in Windows 11. The video will run in a small floating window with p-i-p mode along with the other Microsoft office products running in the full-screen window.

This feature is already available on the current smartphones, but for Windows, it’s only available in Windows version 11. The Films and TV app of Windows 11 support picture-in-picture mode and that is viable if the video is already saved or exists on the laptop or desktop. For YouTube videos, a user must have to check the picture-in-picture mode available on the internet browser.

The p-i-p mode is an in-built feature of Windows 11 that allows users to watch video content that appears in a small window on a large screen. The video to be viewed can be dragged and dropped anywhere across the screen as per the individual’s needs. This can be used by a wide range of audiences.

Step 1: Open the ‘File Explorer’ on your laptop or desktop.

Step 2: Then, right-click on the video file if you want to play picture-in-picture mode.

Step 3: Now, choose the options provided and select films & TVs.

Step 4: Once the video player is on, tap on to play the video in mini-view to continue the video in picture-in-picture mode.

Step 5: Finally, the video will be visible playing in the floating window on top of your full-screen window.

Step 6: A user can check the floating video on the desktop.

