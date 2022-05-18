Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 gets massive $450 price cut – Laptop Mag

LaptopMag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
By published 16 May 22
Save $450 on the excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Microsoft’s gifts for grads sale continues to take up to $450 off the excellent Surface Laptop 4. One of our top picks for best laptops, it packs solid performance into a super-portable, premium design.
For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 4 for just $849 directly from Microsoft. Typically priced at $1,299, it’s now $450 cheaper than usual. This marks the Surface Laptop 4’s lowest price ever which makes it one of the best laptop deals of the season.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $1,299 now $849 @ Microsoft Store
Now up to $450 off, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is more affordable than ever. We named it Editor’s Choice for its sleek, premium design, vivid display, and speedy performance. The configuration with the biggest discounts packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop’s battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor’s Choice award.
Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.
At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is lightweight and compact. It’s on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It’s lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).
Like most of today’s 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4’s port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There’s also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for audio connectivity.
The Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you’re shopping around for a premium, ultra-portable notebook. Especially at this incredibly tempting deal price.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 gets massive $450 price cut – Laptop Mag
LaptopMag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more