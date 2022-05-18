The Magic of Marketing With Amazon Prime Video and Studios – Adweek

May 6, 2022
Amazon, a giant in the e-commerce space, is also seeing streaming success through its Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios platforms. Ukonwa Ojo, the chief marketing officer for both platforms, stopped by Adweek’s Convergent TV Summit to discuss how the brand uses three pillars to create marketing magic and how they plan to use that magic when Thursday Night Football comes to Prime Video this fall.
Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.
