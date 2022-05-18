Elon Musk's Latest Dogecoin Tweet Causes Spike In Volume But Price Refuses To Budge: What's Going On? – B – Benzinga

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.2% lower at $0.11 over 24-hours leading up to early Monday morning.

YTD performance

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.4% to $1.7 trillion.

DOGE was among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, the cryptocurrency attracted 406 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 2,827, $1,565, and 1,027 tweets, respectively.

The increasing illiquid supply of Bitcoin coupled with its decreasing liquid supply is leading to a situation where there are “fewer coins available to meet demand,” according to Glassnode founders Jan & Yann.

On Sunday, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was “hodling” DOGE, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and that he “won’t sell.”

DOGE 24 hour trading volumes have spiked 221.1% to $764.17 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Cointrendz tweeted Sunday night that DOGE/Tether (USDT) whale activity has seen a spike on Binance. The crypto dashboard said 23.05 million DOGE were purchased at $0.119 over 17 minutes. This represents an order size of nearly 2.67 million USDT.

DOGE/USDT [#Binance]

Big Whales Buy Activity ✳

23.05M $DOGE have been bought

Price: 0.119 USDT (3.83%)

Order Size: 2,699,235 USDT (5.01%)

Duration: 17 minutes

24h Vol: 53.86M USDT

Get all Alerts here: https://t.co/o4CEgy7jGS

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar responded to Musk’s tweet on hodling DOGE.

Important and true. https://t.co/8fbMzBt7sK

Musk’s tweet also caught the eye of DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, who said responses to Musk’s tweets will “kill your brain cells much faster than alcohol.”

reading the replies to elon musk tweets will kill your brain cells much faster than alcohol

Read Next: Rumor: Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source