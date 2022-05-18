Why Ethereum Whales Buy Up Terra (LUNA) And Binance (BNB) Whilst Chronoly (CRNO) Gains Traction – The Portugal News

Right after the press release of the Twitter-Musk deal, dogecoin (DOGE) prices have risen to about 20%. Ethereum (ETH) whales have been investing heavily since Tesla's Elon Musk showed some interest last year. The news events highly impact cryptocurrency prices, and Twitter is the strongest resource for that.

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 05 May 2022, 09:00

After Elon’s acquisitions, Ethereum whales predicted the uplift of meme coins, and Dogecoin came in the way. Recently Ethereum whales also invested in Shiba Inu, anticipating the launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution. This will lower the transaction fees. In addition to that, meme coins can be used as a currency in the metaverse, which could boost their price, making a fine investing opportunity for Ethereum Whales.

Here are three other altcoins whales are currently buying up, Binance (BNB), Terra (LUNA) and Chronoly (CRNO) which is currently in its presale.

1: Binance (BNB)

Binance Coin, or BNB, is the exchange’s base cryptocurrency or digital currency. The Binance platform enables cryptocurrency traders and investors to pay fees and trade using (BNB). This coin operated on the Ethereum blockchain using the ERC-20 standard, but it is now recognized as the Binance platform’s native coin.

According to the most recent stats issued in January 2022, the platform is responsible for almost 1.4 million transactions every second. Furthermore, from the beginning of April until the middle of January 2022, Binance (BNB) performed admirably and more than doubled in value. Long-term investors should keep in mind that Binance (BNB) might be a good investment.



2: Terra (LUNA)

Many cryptocurrency experts consider Terra (LUNA) to be a very attractive cryptocurrency because Terra (LUNA) has great potential and ambition as a medium of exchange and payment. Another reason is that Terra (LUNA) has joined the top ten major cryptocurrencies in market capitalization. According to WalletInvestor, the value of Terra (LUNA) in 2023 may gradually decline following an increasing trend in 2022. According to the same source, LUNA prices in mid-2022 could reach 170 USD.

While some experts anticipate that LUNA will surpass the average price level of 130 USD in 2022, the minimum projected value of the token trading price at the end of this year might be 131.15 USD. It is not too late to buy Terra (LUNA) and start investing in 2022. Experts predict that the prices of Terra (LUNA), Binance (BNB), and other cryptocurrencies will continue to rise as a result of lucrative incentives.

LUNA has increased about 76,130% since a low of 0.12 USD on March 18, 2020, making it one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the previous two years. This value outperforms the majority of the other leading cryptocurrencies. In March 2022, LUNA ranked seventh in terms of market capitalization as the leading crypto asset.



Chronoly (CRNO)

Chronoly (CRNO) which is enjoying early success in it’s presale is a Ethereum blockchain-powered marketplace that is revolutionizing the primary and secondary watch market. It allows anybody to buy, sell, and invest in fractions of rare and collectible watches from renowned brands such as Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet by issuing asset backed NFTs.

Aside from that, users can digitally verify the authenticity of pre-owned luxury watches by using Chronoly’s decentralized ledger on the Ethereum blockchain. Chronoly token (CRNO) is the platform’s native token, allowing you to stake, participate in reward pools, and receive other discounts. Their presale starting price is $0.01 with many industry insiders expecting it to rise significantly over the next few weeks, providing an excellent opportunity for investors who like to buy in early when the price is still cheap.

