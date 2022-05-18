American Finances Updates: Tax refunds, UBI program, transit payments… | Marca – Marca English

Editions:

Our live blog this Monday, May 2, brings you all the latest financial news from across the USA, including money being sent out in various states, help with tuition and much more.

With the interest rates just around the corner, individuals should be prepared and get their finances in order to avoid overspending.

Consumers will notice that the first to be affected by the interest rates will be short-term loans, credit cards, adjustable-rate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit.

However, those who have 15-year and 30-year fixed mortgage rates will not be impacted right away

The federal benefits for those who are blind, disabled, and elderly are being reviewed to have individuals receive more funding.

Both Ohio senators who are proposing these modifications state that the maximum monthly benefit should be $841 per individual or $1,261 for couples that are enrolled in the program, however, they are currently receiving $625 per month.

U.S. factory activity is growing at the slowest pace in nearly two years and industrialists are more concerned about supply in the coming months due to further Covid-19 closures in China.

Another sticking point is that more and more people are starting to leave their jobs.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey described Monday that the manufacturing sector remains “in a demand-driven, supply-chain constrained environment.”

Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM’s Business Survey Committee, said new coronavirus outbreaks overseas are creating a short-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community and noted that some manufacturers are concerned about the ability of their Asian partners to deliver reliably in the summer months of June through September.

The ISM’s index of domestic manufacturing activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since July 2020, from 57.1 in March.

Greater Job Recovery Projected

In a report released, the financial corporation Fitch Ratings projects that this summer the United States will recover all the jobs lost during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

If that happens, it means that payrolls will have returned to pre-crisis levels in just two years.

Also, Fitch emphasizes that it took six years and five months for the labor market to fully recover during the painfully slow recovery from the Great Recession.

The report indicates that the U.S. is only about 1.6 million jobs away from February 2020 levels.

This means that payrolls would have to grow by about 400,000 jobs per month to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The cryptocurrency market is seeing a new stage of turbulence that is reflected in the Bitcoin price drop.

Since Friday, several cryptocurrencies weakened in the face of the uncertainty generated by the Federal Reserve meeting and the information that may emerge there.

The price of Bitcoin fell more than 2% to below $39,000 and its volatility led it to be at $43,000 and then fall to $38,000 in the same week.

Shiba Inu also lost 5.12% of its value, while Dogecoin also fell 2.64%.

Delivery of Social Security Checks to Begin

The next round of Social Security checks will be mailed this month. In 2022, approximately 64 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive the largest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years: 5.9%.

For Social Security beneficiaries, the increase took effect on January 1, 2021, and for Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries, it took effect on December 30, 2021.

COLA increases are usually modest, but the annual inflation rate in the United States is on the rise, having accelerated to 8.5% in March and possibly rising further.

In order to help families get ahead in the face of the economic challenges presented by the rising cost of living, inflation and prices of goods, as well as some basic services, state governments are launching their own stimulus checks or related benefits for taxpayers.

The initiative also provides for tax rebates, gasoline rebates, and more.

The point is, during the pandemic, the federal government allocated billions of dollars to the states and to some extent there is a pool of money that has not been used.

As a result, each entity will support the population differently.

The City of Los Angeles is going to introduce a program in South LA to help citizens in terms of transit.

In addition to improving electric car and bike sharing, pedestrian walkways and more, they are going to give out monthly payments of $150 via a transit card.

Depending on whether you meet the qualifying criteria, you could be eligible to receive some help with your university/college costs.

When it comes to deciding between the Tuition and Fees Deduction and the Education Credit, a lot will depend on your financial situation.

If you are still waiting for your tax refund to arrive, you should avoid worrying until after the 21-day period has elapsed.

Yet, if you are still waiting after the three weeks are up, it could be down to additional reviews that might be taking place.

In the U.S. city of Baltimore, a pilot program has been created to help young parents in the city in a financial sense.

Qualifying parents will be able to receive 1,000 dollars a month over a two-year period as part of the Baltimore Young Families Success Fund.

Citizens in the city of Chicago have the chance to receive a pre-loaded gas card worth $150, with 50,000 being sent out for free.

What’s more, there will be 100,000 transit cards worth $50 sent out.

Anyone living in the state of Colorado could be in line to receive a payment of either $400 or $800, as the state looks to help citizens cope with the rise in inflation in the U.S.

This is expected to impact approximately 3.1 million people, and the sum you receive depends on if you filed your taxes individually or jointly.

Hello and welcome to our American Finances live blog this Monday, May 2, as we take a look at the latest financial news and updates in the United States. In today’s blog, you can check back throughout the day to see the latest money-saving tips and benefits programs that are on offer, in addition to which states are sending out money for citizens.

There will be a variety of programs that are placed in the spotlight today, such as the Universal Basic Income program trial in Baltimore, the tax rebate on offer in Colorado, and a whole lot more.

As a result of the rising gas prices in the U.S., there will also be a focus placed on the pre-loaded gas card program in Chicago, and also financial help with transport costs.

There is a lot to discuss in this Monday’s live blog on the latest financial news in the U.S., so stay with us to find out what is going on. The most recent updates will be at the top of the updates.

