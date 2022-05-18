Hulu To Serve As The Official Streaming Destination Of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, And Austin City Limits Music Festivals In 2022 And 2023 | Hulu – Hulu Press

May 12, 2022

First-of-its-kind offering will deliver livestream of select festival performances exclusively to Hulu subscribers

LOS ANGELES (May 12, 2022) – Following a successful turn as the official streaming destination of Lollapalooza in 2021, Hulu announced today that it is extending its collaboration with Live Nation to serve as the official streaming destination of three of C3 Presents’ biggest music festivals – Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival – in both 2022 and 2023. This marks the first time that a platform has had streaming rights to all three of these iconic live events.

For all three festivals, select performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available, and the specific livestream schedules will be announced in the weeks prior to each event. Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday of each festival, with one feed for the Thursday shows from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza (Austin City Limits Music Festival does not have programming on Thursday).

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Joe Earley, President, Hulu. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents. “By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”

As previously announced, Bonnaroo 2022 will take place June 16-19 in Manchester, TN and feature performances from Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Roddy Ricch, J. Cole, and many more. From July 28 through 31, Lollapalooza will once again take over Grant Park in Chicago with a line-up that includes Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, and so many others. Performers for Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will take place the first two weekends in October, include Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.

Additional information will be available across Hulu’s platform and social media channels.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 75+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit www.hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About C3 Presents

C3 Presents creates live experiences for millions of fans across the globe, setting the new standard each year for events that are as memorable as they are spectacular. One of the world’s largest music festival producers, C3 is the force behind some of the world’s most iconic multi-day festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago and its six international editions — drawing a combined 2 million music lovers annually. The current event roster also includes Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN), Innings Festival (Tempe and Tampa), Shaky Knees (Atlanta), Austin Food + Wine Festival and many more.

C3 has produced a diverse portfolio of affinity-building experiences for high profile brands and cultural institutions, including the Biden Inauguration Field of Flags, the Obama Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies, White House Easter Egg Roll, the NFL Draft Fan Festival (Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas), plus initiatives for the PGA Tour, Nike and more.

source