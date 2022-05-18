Apple TV+ takes over The Grove Apple Store to promote 'Ted Lasso' & more – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple TV+ has taken over a Los Angeles Apple Store with stalls set up to promote some of the streamer’s most popular shows.

It isn’t unusual for Apple to use its stores to promote its services but this latest example sees Apple TV+ promote Schmigadoon, Ted Lasso, Severance, and others in a whole new way. 9to5Mac has photos of the event with multiple stalls set up and ice cream and other goodies handed out.

Each pop-up has features related to the shows. For instance, the pop-up of The Morning Show features a stand and background used in the series so that everyone can take a picture as the show’s hosts. Visitors can also get some food, such as pretzels and ice cream at the pop-ups.

As you’d imagine, special QR codes are everywhere — giving people the chance to scan and sign up for Apple TV+ and watch at home. Each QR code was bespoke, taking people to the show’s page within the TV app.

Apple TV+ continues to add new shows, movies, and documentaries in a constant battle for subscribers. Disney+ is reportedly adding customers at a rate of knots, while Netflix is losing them almost as quickly. Apple doesn’t share Apple TV+ subscriber numbers, but events like this are sure to help draw attention to some of the content that’s available.

