NASA, Boeing prepare for uncrewed test flight | News | lakegenevanews.net – Lake Geneva Regional News

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

NASA and Boeing held a pre-launch press conference before launching a crew capsule to the International Space Station later this week. “We did have our launch readiness review this morning for OFT-2 and that went really well. It was short. It was very clean. There’s really no issues that ULA, Boeing or NASA are working for the launch coming up. So we’re go to proceed toward the launch on Thursday, 6:54 p.m. Eastern time with the docking about 24 hours later on May 20th,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s commercial crew program. The Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 is a planned repeat of the failed first Orbital Flight Test (OFT-1). A software error left the Starliner capsule in the wrong orbit in 2019 and precluded a docking with the International Space Station.

source