New to Disney Plus in December 2021: The Book of Boba Fett and Encanto – Polygon

Prepare for Boba Fett

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like upcoming episodes of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., there’s a host of movies and shows wrapped up under other streaming services and licenses. Each month, a few new titles will trickle onto Disney Plus.

In December, the highly anticipated Boba Fett series will launch on Disney Plus. Disney’s latest theatrical animated feature, Encanto, will also hit streaming on Christmas Eve. From the library, two Ice Age movies (the first and the… fourth for some reason), Edward Scissorhands, and Home Alone 4 find a home. Also, a new Frozen Yule Log video! Just in time for the holiday season.

Disney Insider Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

From Disney: Seventy years after its debut, see how Alice in Wonderland inspired a new generation of animation. Meet the man who is executing the creative vision for the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. See how the Disney Princesses inspired delicious new treats at Walt Disney World Resort.

Hawkeye Episode 103

Christmas… Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Premiere

From Disney: The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right. Directed by Swinton Scott (Futurama) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish) as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Frank Heffley.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid will stream exclusively on Disney+ December 3, 2021.

The Rescue Premiere

From Disney: The Rescue chronicles the against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The Rescue shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome to Earth Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award® nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Throughout the six-part limited series produced by visionary Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.

Disney Insider Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

From Disney: We head to the Lucasfilm campus as well as travel to Hasbro’s global headquarters to see how they came together to create the latest Star Wars The Black Series action figures inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Also, Beauty and the Beast filmmakers along with Paige O’Hara, who voiced Belle, take viewers inside the Disney Vault to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic animated film’s release. Finally, meet the families who bring the magic and brilliance of “Disney On Ice” to a city near you.

Hawkeye Episode 104

Tron: Legacy

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Foodtastic Season 1 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy® award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series. Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.

Hawkeye Episode 105

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition Premiere

From Disney: Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen 2, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Hawkeye Season Finale Episode 106

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

From Disney: The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

80s Top Ten (S1)

