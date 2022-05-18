‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime – IndieWire

Latifah Muhammad

Nov 8, 2021 4:10 pm

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Everett Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Indiewire may receive an affiliate commission.

Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial (the membership costs $12.99 a month after the first month). Amazon Prime members get instant access to free two-day shipping, discounted pricing, free two-hour grocery deliveries, millions of ad-free songs, thousands of books and magazines, Prime Gaming, and the Prime Video library. You also have the option of joining Prime Video by itself for $8.99 a month after a monthlong free trial. Below, find a list of in-theater releases that are available for rent. For additional films to add to your watchlist, check out Criterion Collection movies that you can pre-order right now.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-iw-article-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid”,”mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid-article”] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[300,251],[970,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2],[2,2]])

;

});

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Searchlight Pictures

The story of televangelist, author, and singer Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain) and her husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) unfolds in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The film explores Bakker’s rise to larger-than-life religious celebrity known for her signature faux eyelashes, and the financial struggles, schemes, and scandals that threatened to topple the couple’s empire.

“Cry Macho”

Everett Collection

In “Cry Macho,” Clint Eastwood portrays a washed-up rodeo star hired to bring his boss’ son back home from Mexico. The film was simultaneously released in theaters on HBO Max in September but it only remained on the streaming platform for 31 days. Amazon Prime gives you the option to rent “Cry Macho” for $19.99 (you’ll have 30 days to watch and 48 hours to finish once you start), or purchase a digital Ultra-HD version of the film for $24.99.

“Candyman”

Parrish Lewis/Universal Pictures

A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” picks up 27 years after the original. The plot centers on an artist (Yahya Abdul Mateen II) who becomes obsessed with the urban legend and unwittingly unleashes a wave of violence. Teyonah Parris, Vanessa E. Williams, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and Kyle Kaminsky also star in the supernatural slasher film. DaCosta, who made her feature film debut with “Candyman,” also co-wrote the movie alongside Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

“The Green Knight”

A24

Dev Patel stars as Gawain, King Arthur’s headstrong nephew, in this fantasy adventure film written and directed by David Lowery. Adapted from the Arthurian legend, the film’s plot finds Gawain setting off on an epic quest that will test his inner courage as he sets out to confront the Green Knight. Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, and Ralph Ineson are included in the cast.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-iw-article-mid-article2-uid1’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid”,”mid-article2″,”mid-articleX”,”300×251″] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article2”)

.addSize([[300,250],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect”

MGM/UA

Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the Queen of Soul in “Respect.” The film begins in 1952 with Aretha Franklin as a kid singing in her father’s choir in Detroit and follows her journey to international stardom. Franklin herself handpicked Hudson for this role prior to her death in 2018.

“Don’t Breathe 2”

Sony

Picking up where its predecessor left off, “Don’t Breathe 2” follows Norman “The Blind Man” Nordstrom while living a life of seclusion with only a young girl who serves as a family member until she’s kidnapped. This forces Nordstrom to tap deeper into his dark ways to get her back.

Tenoch Huerta in “The Forever Purge”

Universal Pictures

The government has implemented a purge system created as a way to cleanse the country of crime by reserving all misconduct for a 12-hour period once a year, where all lawlessness (no matter how brutal) is completely legal. In “The Forever Purge,” the annual event has ended but a group of troublemakers decide that it should go on forever. Two Texas families must now come together to survive and flee the country when Mexico opens its borders for six hours to help Americans. “The Forever Purge” stars Ana de la Reguera, Joshua Lucas, Levin Rambin, Tenoch Herrera, and William Patton.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Shop and tagged Amazon Prime, movies to buy or stream

Listen to these IndieWire podcasts.

Interviews with leading film and TV creators about their process and craft.

source