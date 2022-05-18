Srini Iyer: ManTech-Google Cloud Partnership Seeks to Help Agencies Advance Digital Modernization – GovCon Wire

Sign Up Now! GovCon Wire provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

Srini Iyer , senior vice president and chief technology officer at ManTech International (Nasdaq: MANT), said the Herndon, Virginia-based technology services contractor is supporting government agencies’ digital transformation efforts by delivering cloud computing platforms through its partnership with Google Cloud .

Iyer wrote about how ManTech helps government clients gain visibility into on-premises data centers and cloud platforms and manage complex information technology systems through Google Cloud’s Anthos platform.

He noted that Anthos could help agencies manage containers, infrastructure, policies and security services across on-premises and multicloud environments while enabling ManTech to develop cloud-native tools and modernize applications for government.

Modernization’s key component is data analytics and the CTO cited how technologies from ManTech and Google’s cloud business help agencies process and glean actionable intelligence from large volumes of data while ensuring security.

Iyer discussed the establishment of a Joint Development Center in Northern Virginia by the ManTech-Google Cloud team and how the center helps ManTech demonstrate “Google Cloud’s capabilities in addressing the use cases that are relevant to the government’s mission needs.”

“And it gives agencies the opportunity and resources to explore how different elements of modernization can enhance their operations — including multi-cloud and hybrid environments — with modern application development, data management, artificial intelligence, hyperscale analytics, cybersecurity and edge computing,” he said of the newly created center.

