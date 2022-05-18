Deals: iPad mini 6 sees $100 discount, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more – 9to5Mac

Yesterday

Rikka Altland

– May. 17th 2022 8:54 am PT

@rikkaaltland

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $8. That’s alongside a $100 discount on Apple’s new iPad mini 6 and a series of Twelve South aluminum MacBook stands from $31. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Anker is launching its latest Amazon storefront sale today and in the process discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials. All of the markdowns start at $8 this time around, and a particular highlight falls to the Anker Nano II 65W GaN II USB-C Charger at $40. Down from $50, this is marking the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale on Black Friday and the second-best price yet at 20% off.

Packing 65W of power into a handheld form-factor Anker’s latest charger uses GaN II technology in order to deliver MacBook-levels of power in an ultra-small build. On top of being able to dish out the full 65W of juice to Macs and the like, it can handle refueling iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new iPad mini 6 from $409 in several styles for the 64GB model. That’s down from $499 and marking the second-best price to date. The 256GB model is also down to $459 from its usual $649 price tag.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Amazon now offers the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $41. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings while delivering a new 2022 low that’s $8 under previous discounts. On top of being the lowest this year, you’re also looking at the best price since back in September, where it sold for a few cents less.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your MacBook or other device six inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte black design, as well.

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $34. Down from the usual $50 price tag you’ll normally pay, today’s offer stacks up to a new all-time low. The 32% discount beats our previous mention by $6 and even manages to undercut the holiday pricing by $1, too.

Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups right out of the box. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office.

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount for $30. Regularly $40 and lately as much as $44, this is within about $0.50 of our previous mention and the second-lowest total we have tracked.

Alongside 7.5W charging speeds, it delivers a magnetic home for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 or 13 while on the road this spring and summer. The articulating, telescopic arm allows you to get your device at the perfect viewing angle alongside support for both dashboard and windshield mounting. The 2-year warranty is a nice touch as well.

