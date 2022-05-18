Forgot your Apple Watch passcode? here is the fix – Geeky Gadgets

Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News

10:33 am May 17, 2022 By Roland Hutchinson



If you forgot the passcode on your Apple Watch and you are unable to unlock it, there is a way to reset your device so that you can use it again.

Yesterday we showed you how to recover an iPhone where you had forgotten the password and now we will show you how to get your Apple Watch up and running again.

If you input the wrong passcode too many times you will be locked out of the device and you will have to reset it and pair it again with your iPhone. There are two different ways to do this you can either do this from the watch or from the Watch app on your iPhone.

To reset the passcode on your Apple Watch from the Watch App on your iPhone, you need to open the app on your iPhone.

You then need to select the My Watch menu at the bottom and then select General and then Reset, you then select Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings and then click it again to confirm.

You will then be asked to enter your Apple ID password and the device will reset, once it has been reset you can restore the Apple Watch from backup.

Once your device has been reset and restored from the backup, you will be able to select a new passcode for your Apple Watch.

There is also another way to reset your Apple Watch using the device. To do this place the Apple Watch on its charger and then press the side button until you see the Power Off menu appear.

Now press the digital crown on the Apple Watch until you see the Erase all content and Settings menu appears, now select Reset and then confirm you wish to reset your device. It will now reset and you will be given the option to Restore from a backup.

Now that your Apple Watch has been reset and restored to its original state, you will be able to select a new passcode for your Apple Watch.

We hope that you will find this guide on how to reset the passcode on your Apple Watch useful, if you have any questions or comments, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details on how this can be done over at Apple’s website.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals



Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

source