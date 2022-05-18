NASA CAPSTONE: Microwave Oven-Sized Spacecraft to Provide Massive Artemis Mission Advancement – Tech Times

NASA is preparing to bring its CAPSTONE spacecraft to launch soon and travel to the Moon, and it will provide a massive stepping stone for the Artemis’ mission soon. The spacecraft is only the size of a microwave oven, and it weighs around 55 pounds only.

Its main goal is to demonstrate an experimental orbit for the coming NASA Gateway, a Lunar outpost for its future missions.

Have you ever heard of the “CAPSTONE?” If not, then it is a CubeSat that NASA turned into a spacecraft that is only 55 lbs. in mass and takes on the size of a microwave oven. According to NASA, the team is preparing to send a small satellite that will help the company determine massive information for its future Artemis mission.

An initiative called Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) will help the company determine more about how the Moon’s orbit works. The CAPSTONE satellite would be the first spacecraft that would look into this and bring answers to NASA that will help its future mission to the Moon.

The space agency is preparing to set up a lunar outpost on the Moon in its upcoming mission towards it, but it would not send its spacecraft right then and there. It will focus on the CAPSTONE that would bring answers to the lunar orbit before it goes on for the real deal.

NASA’s Gateway is the lunar outpost venture of the company for the upcoming Artemis Moon mission, and it would help in setting up camp for the future.

NASA is not shying away from showcasing many of the technology that will come for the Artemis Moon mission, and it will focus on bringing the public much information about all things regarding the upcoming venture. One of the latest ventures of NASA is the wet dress rehearsal of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket bound for the Moon.

The company is also focusing on transportation methods that will be available while on the lunar surface, and not only a vehicle that will take them from the planet to its natural satellite. A planned electric vehicle is coming to replace the 1980s “Astrovan,” and it is with EV manufacturer, Canoo, to fulfill the car’s design and technology come to its mission.

Of course, NASA is also preparing its astronaut candidates for the Artemis mission, as it would bring the first woman to the Moon.

Many preparations are set in place to ready the upcoming mission, as it would be a significant one, as it would be the return to the Moon after several decades since the last. CAPSTONE will help set up a massive advancement on the future Moon mission, and it will do so despite it being a small spacecraft.

Before Gateway launches for its purpose, the CAPSTONE will provide an experimental test on its orbit.

