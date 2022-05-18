KaijuKingz Launches A Secondary NFT Collection, Scientists – NFTevening.com

🚨 NOW HIRING: Multiple Positions Available!

KaijuKingz is all set to launch its secondary NFT collection, Scientists at 6 pm CST, May 16, 2022. These Scientist NFTs will mark the beginning of the project’s expansion into the new P2E mechanics. With a minting window of 48 hours, let’s take a look at what KaijuKingz Scientists are and how you can mint them.

Scientists first made their appearance KaijuKingz’ Mutant Kaiju campaign. Now, the project is reintroducing them as a new collection with the ability to “interfere, steal scales, and provide the necessary risk to the DNA generation process”. To explain, all Scientist holders will be able to claim KaijuKingz’s new $SCALES token.

Besides, holders will get a chance to receive Baby Kaijuz from the remaining supply. They will also get an opportunity to steal DNA from Mutant Kaijuz. As per KaijuKingz, the initial P2E ecosystem will have $SCALES, DNA Extraction, and Scientists, all of which are interconnected. Ultimately, Scientists will have a crucial role to play in KaijuKingz’s upcoming monster battler game, Monster x Monster.

“​​Scientists will come to play such a pivotal role in the ecosystem of KaijuKingz and in the future development of the brand and Monster x Monster,” KaijuKingz wrote. For this reason, the project has opted for an unconventional minting structure for the new collection.

KaijuKingz is taking a unique approach for its Scientists mint. First and foremost, there are three important aspects to the upcoming mint.

Firstly, the Scientist collection is free to mint, for everyone. In other words, unlike usual mints of secondary NFT collections, you don’t need to hold any original NFTs to mint the Scientists for free. However, there’s a catch.

All the free scientists are base-level Scientists. Meaning that they won’t have any P2E abilities. However, they will still be valuable during Monster x Monster’s launch. That’s not all.

You can actually upgrade your Scientists by “injecting” a minimum of 0.06666 ETH. Post this, you will receive the P2E perks. The higher the ETH injected, the higher the P2E perks that you get. You can even increase the amount of ETH after the mint.

In addition, your Scientists will get an animation cycle for a minimum of 0.06666 ETH. For 0.4 ETH, the NFT will have access to extra visual effects.

Here’s the second crucial aspect of the mint—it will be fully public and open. To explain, there is no mintlist or any special criteria; anyone can mint the scientists during the 48-hour period. What’s more, the collection will be uncapped during the minting period. Regardless, you can mint only one NFT per wallet.

Finally, all Scientists are fully customisable and the traits will lock in after minting. That said, only holders of the primary collection will have access to Collaborator traits.

“One of the largest motivating factors for setting up the mint in this way is to bring in as large of a population as possible into the KaijuKingz community and into Monster x Monster,” the project wrote. “By presenting the mint with a public and free option (just pay gas), we are able to grow our community and scale Monster x Monster to as broad of an audience as possible.”

Reethu Ravi is a journalist based in India, covering environment, sustainability, tech and innovation. When not found between the pages of a book, she can be seen catching up on the latest developments in the tech world. A naval architect-turned journalist, she loves bringing stories of change and innovation to the limelight.

