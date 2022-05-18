Paramount Plus: Free Version, Prices and How To Cancel Subscription – TechTheLead

Paramount Plus might not have conquered the streaming market yet but the service’s unique proposition is certainly something to think about. The new streaming service brings back some oldies but goldies, as well as new productions worthy of your time at a competitive price. Check out how to get Paramount Plus for almost nothing, plans, accounts and features as well as a run-down of the available content.

When asked how to get Paramount Plus for free, the first answer that comes to our minds? Through a free trial.

Yes, like many other streaming services, this one offers seven days of free watching, too.

To try it out, you simply have to get on the Paramount+ website, look for the Try It Now button, pick a plan and create an account. The trial works with whichever plan you end up choosing.

The second way you can try Paramount Plus for free is via T-Mobile and Sprint. They offer a one-year free subscription to the standard plan for customers that have a postpaid wireless or home internet plan.

If that’s tempting, make sure you’re eligible for this offer before getting too excited. Why? The promotion does not apply to folks who have a Prepaid, Mobile Internet only (tablets, laptops, hotspots, watches, etc.) plan, or businesses with more than 12 voice lines. It’s also not available to Government, Puerto Rico, and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

Now, for the prices. If you’re happy with what you’ve experienced during your free trial, you’re looking at the available plans. From the get-go, you’ll see there are two options for you: the Essential and the Premium plan.

The Essential plan costs only $5/month or $50/year. In this plan, you get access to TV shows and kid series as well as NFL on CBS live, some live Champions League soccer matches, and 24/7 live news. However, you won’t be able to watch your local CBS stations.

To get access to those and gain the ability to download shows to watch offline, you should choose the Premium plan. That is $10/month or $100/year and – bonus – it’s ad-free.

Why have we insisted on the costs of the annual plan? Because, in the long run, these plans can save you about 15%, if you can pay up-front the entire sum.

Once you create a Paramount Plus account, you’re free to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your plan at any given time, no strings attached.

Unless, of course, you choose to do so before the free trial is over. Then, you’re free time on the platform is forfeited.

Just like with other streaming services, there are conditions to your streaming access you have to consider.

While Paramount Plus does enable its viewers to access 4K HDR content, not all of them have this perk ties to their plan. Only Premium users can access that resolution. They’re also the ones able to download up to 25 shows to their mobile device and watch offline.

Both plans, however, enable 3 device streams and the ability to create 6 different profiles. The latter comes in handy if you have kids.

Paramount Plus is a treasure trove for kids with Nickelodeon’s library of 7,000 episodes so it would be wise to create a different child-friendly profile that could be TV-Y (young generation) or TV-PG (teenagers).

A word of caution here: unlike other streaming platforms, Paramount Plus doesn’t require a passcode when accessing adult profiles so if you want your kids unable to access your saved content, activate parental controls.

Where can you watch Paramount Plus? In the US, Canada and 18 Latin American countries with plans to expand to the rest of the world.

As for compatible screens, don’t worry: you can view this content on the website (desktop version), iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

At launch, Paramount Plus debuted with 20 originals, much more than Apple TV’s, many of which appeared on CBS All Access before. You can find the entire Star Trek series in there, whether we’re talking about the original shows or the new additions like Discovery, Picard and Lower Decks.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot more TV to enjoy, from Yellowstone to Halo or Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (exclusive). That’s without counting all the sports content like UEFA soccer, the PGA tour, or NFL to name a few.

In fact, for a more comprehensive guide of the content you can find on Paramount Plus, go here:

Shows on Paramount Plus: Halo and Other Series to Watch Now

Curious about a Paramount Plus feature or rumor we haven’t covered? Tell us in the comments and we’ll set the record straight!

April 14, 2022 at 7:49 am

Please advise why I cannot get Paramont plus on my TV. I have made the monthly payments as required. Yet, every time I go to look at any TV show on CBS through Paramont plus, it comes up, sorry there’s an error. In the past I was able to get anything on CBS. I don’t know why I can’t get it now. If that’s going to be the case, I can just cancel the subscription.



April 14, 2022 at 3:59 pm

Hi! Is this a Paramount + issue or just a CBS issue? If it’s just a CBS issue, check that you have a Premium account – that’s the one that will give you access to all local CBS stations, the Essential ($5) one won’t. If it’s not a subscription issue, it could be a device one, depending on what you’re watching – what TV dongle you have. Here are some connected devices tips https://help.paramountplus.com/s/article/PD-How-can-I-fix-streaming-issues-on-my-device and here are some ideas to fix CBS All Access errors: https://www.softwaretesttips.com/cbs-all-access/. If nothing works, you could check out these fixes too https://pletaura.com/paramount-plus-buffering-not-working-loading-or-playing/. Hope this helps!

