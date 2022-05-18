How to Buy Tesla Stock in 2022 – With 0% Commissions – Business 2 Community

Tesla is not only the world’s largest carmaker – but the firm has since surpassed a market capitalization of over $1 trillion.

If you’re wondering how to buy Tesla stock without shelling out over $1,000 – this guide will walk you through the process. We’ll reveal where to buy Tesla stock with a commission-free broker that supports fractional stock investments from just $10.

To get the ball rolling, we will show you how to invest in Tesla stock in under five minutes with the leading US broker eToro.

This brokerage site not only allows you to buy stocks from just $10 – but you won’t pay any commission.





The above quickfire walkthrough highlights just how easy it is to buy Tesla stock in the US without breaking the bank.

Looking for a more detailed explanation? If so – read on.

In order to buy Tesla stock online – you will first need to open a brokerage account with a low-cost trading platform. As Tesla is one of the most expensive stocks on Wall Street, it’s a good idea to choose a broker that supports fractional stocks.

We also prefer brokers that offer a speedy onboarding process – which will enable you to buy Tesla stocks in a matter of minutes.

In the sections below, you will find an overview of where to buy Tesla stock online.



If you’re looking for a low-cost and safe way to buy Tesla stock in under five minutes from start to finish – look no further than eToro. In choosing this top-rated broker, you can buy Tesla stock at a minimum investment of just $10. As such, there is no requirement to risk over $1,000 to purchase a full Tesla stock.

Moreover, eToro offers one of the cheapest ways to invest in Tesla – not least because the broker does not charge any commission. We also found that spreads on blue-chip stocks like Tesla can be traded at highly competitive spreads, which, again, will reduce your investment costs. Additionally, you’ll have access to one of the best stock apps on the market.

Once you have added Tesla stocks to your eToro portfolio, you might then consider diversifying across other companies. At eToro, you will have thousands of stocks and ETFs from lots of different exchanges – both in the US and overseas. Regarding the latter, this is inclusive of markets in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Canada, and more.



In addition to low fees and fractional stocks, we also like eToro for its copy trading tools. This allows you to invest in the stock market in a passive nature, as you will elect to copy an experienced trader like-for-like. For instance, if the trader buys Tesla and Lucid stocks, the same position will be mirrored in your own portfolio.

It’s also worth looking at the dozens of smart portfolios offered by eToro. These track stocks from specific niche markets – such as electric vehicles or start-ups. Once you’ve chosen a smart portfolio, your basket of assets will be rebalanced and maintained by the eToro team. Both of these passive investment tools come without additional fees.

In terms of getting started, eToro requires a minimum deposit of $10 to open an account. You can fund your account in various ways – including ACH, bank wires, debit/credit cards, and even e-wallets like Neteller and PayPal. No deposit fees are charged by eToro – should you fund your account in US dollars. All in all, when you buy stocks on eToro you’ll be investing with a top-rated and trusted stock broker that’s become home to millions of registered users.

