Now streaming: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Free Guy,’ spooky shows and more – The Seattle Times

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

“Dopesick” (TV-MA), based on a nonfiction book by Beth Macy, looks at OxyContin, Big Pharma and how the opioid crisis ravaged rural America through a limited series drama. Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson star. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Wednesdays. (Hulu)

Crime comedy “Guilty Party: Season 1” (not rated) stars Kate Beckinsale as a disgraced journalist who tries to help a young mother (Jules Latimer) sentenced to life for a crime she says she did not commit: maiming and murdering her husband. Two episodes available; new episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

The documentary “The Velvet Underground” (2021, R), from filmmaker Todd Haynes, looks at the impact of the New York rock group that straddled high art and street culture, with new interviews and archival film clips and musical recordings. (Apple TV+)

“Halloween Kills” (2021, R), the sequel to the 2018 revival, continues the horror franchise with Jamie Lee Curtis, back in the role of Laurie Strode, and Judy Greer, as her daughter, taking on an unstoppable psychopathic killer. (On Peacock starting Friday, Oct. 15, and in theaters Thursday, Oct. 14)

A married couple (Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie) plot to kill one another on a weekend getaway in “The Trip” (Norway, TV-MA, with subtitles), a blood-spattered horror comedy from director Tommy Wirkola. (Netflix)

“It: Chapter 2” (2019, R), the hit big-screen version of Stephen King’s thriller, streams along with “It” (2017, R). (HBO Max)

“I Know What You Did Last Summer: Season 1” (TV-MA), a teen horror series based on the same novel as the iconic 1997 film, retells the story of teenagers stalked by a killer. Four episodes available; new episodes each Friday. (Amazon Prime)

“Fever Dream” (Chile, 2021, R, with subtitles) is a mix of parental nightmare and environmental horror from Peruvian filmmaker Claudia Llosa. (Netflix)

The lines between movies, memory and reality blur in “Censor” (2021, not rated), about a censor of horror films in 1980s England. (Hulu)

For kids and families, there’s “Just Beyond: Season 1” (TV-PG), an anthology of supernatural stories inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, and the comedy “Under Wraps” (2021, TV-G), about three friends and the mummy they inadvertently raise from the dead. (Disney+)

In the action comedy “Free Guy“ (2021, PG-13), Ryan Reynolds plays a wildly optimistic bank teller who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game. Also on DVD.

Dev Patel stars in “The Green Knight“ (2021, R), a medieval odyssey adapted from the epic Arthurian poem. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are retired buddies who plot a bank robbery in the comedy “Going in Style” (2017, PG-13).

“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” (2021, R) tells the stories of unsung heroes in all levels of society stepping up during the COVID-19 crisis.

Daniel Craig — currently in “No Time to Die,” his fifth and final James Bond film now showing in theaters, first played 007 in “Casino Royale” (2006, PG-13).

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.

source