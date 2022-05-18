Android 12 Security Hub starts appearing on older Pixel phones – 9to5Google

October 27, 2021

Oct. 27th 2021

The Pixel 6 has introduced a centralized settings page to manage your phone, app, and Google Account. This Security “Hub” is now appearing on older Pixel phones running Android 12.



The Security Hub appears in the main Android 12 Settings list on Pixel phones like before, but now features a large graphic up top with four possible status messages: No problems found, Security can be improved (Green), Security may be at risk (Yellow), or Security is at risk (Red). If something is wrong, cards below let you take immediate action.

This is followed by: App security (Play Protect), Find My Device, Security update (Android patch level), Screen lock (PIN, password, etc.), Pixel Imprint (fingerprint), Google Security Checkup (Account management), and Google Play system update.

From “Advanced settings” at the very bottom, you can manage Smart Lock, Device admin apps, Encryption & credentials (status), Trust agents, App pinning, and enable/disable Confirm SIM deletion.

Compared to the previous design, it’s more user friendly through the use of checkmarks and increases the chance of users taking action when warned.

At the start of last week, the “Security Hub” app rolled out via the Google Play Store to Android 12 users. However, the update did nothing.

As of today, we’re seeing it rolled out on a Pixel 5 (as seen above) and 5a via a server-side update. Other devices we checked, including another 5 and 4a, did not have it. It’s not yet widely available, but definitely coming to more Android 12 devices than just the Pixel 6.

source