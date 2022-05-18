Kraken Announces NFT Marketplace – Crypto Briefing

Crypto exchange Kraken announced today that it is opening the waitlist for its NFT marketplace and announced several planned features.

In a blog post today, Kraken announced its non-fungible token marketplace, which will be called Kraken NFT.

Kraken plans for zero user gas fees when NFTs are circulated within its own platform. However, users will need to pay gas fees if they deposit or withdraw NFTs to and from Kraken.

The company also plans various other features: notably, it will allow users to track the rarity scores of their NFTs and will reward NFT creators by paying them a portion of secondary sales.

Kraken’s NFT marketplace will accept payments in most currencies and cryptocurrencies already accepted by the exchange. More than 120 different assets are supported, Kraken says.

Kraken will support NFTs on multiple blockchains, with Ethereum and Solana both supported at launch. The exchange says that more blockchains will be announced later at a later date.

The company did not reveal when its NFT marketplace will launch but announced that the waitlist opens today.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell announced plans to open an NFT marketplace in December but gave few details at the time.

In that announcement, Powell cited various reasons for creating an NFT marketplace, including the appearance of Metaverse NFTs and expected growth in the overall NFT market.

Other major crypto exchanges have already launched NFT marketplaces, including Coinbase, FTX.US, Binance, and Gemini.

But although those exchanges have recently entered the competition, the dedicated NFT marketplace OpenSea remains the largest site for NFT trading. It recorded a $3.2 billion trading volume in April.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Get daily crypto briefings and weekly Bitcoin market reports delivered right to your inbox.

source