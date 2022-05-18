7 Winona Ryder movies and where to watch them – Hidden Remote

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Winona Ryder attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Many of us know her as devoted mother Joyce Byers, who never gives up hope that her son Will is alive in Stranger Things. But before the Netflix mega-hit series, Winona Ryder was already an established star. Catch up on these seven Winona Ryder movies ahead of the Stranger Things 4 premiere.

She is most known for her films in the 90’s, which helped bring her to attention and become the beloved actress she is today. She has been nominated for two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, one British Academy Film Award, seven Screen Actor Guild Awards, and one Grammy Award. How she didn’t win any of these, I don’t know!

She is known for taking on quirky roles in her earlier films, before playing more prominent roles. The actress has been in almost 50 movies and attributes her success to director Tim Burton.

And while we can’t list all of them out here, we’ve picked some of her best work and where you can stream it now!

Though her first film was in 1986, Lucas, Ryder really gained attention thanks to the 1988 movie Beetlejuice. She co-starred in it with Alec Baldwin, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara.

After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their home and unable to leave. When Deetzes and her teen daughter Lydia (Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice, a rambunctious spirit whose help quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia.

* Stream on HBO Max

Though it didn’t do well in the box office, Heathers has become a popular cult film and is considered to be one of the best coming-of-age films of all time. Ryder starred in it alongside Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty.

Veronica Ryder is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other girls’ cruel behavior. When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. confront clique leader Heather Chandler and accidentally poison her, they make it appear a suicide. Vernoica comes to realize her boyfriend intentionally kills peers he doesn’t like. She tries to stop him, while also clashing with the clique’s new leader, Heather Duke.

* Stream on Amazon Prime Video

American actors Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder on the set of Edward Scissorhands, written and directed by Tim Burton. (Photo by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corpo/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Another very popular film to this day is the 1990 movie, Edward Scissorhands. Ryder and Johnny Depp star together. The chemistry between the two actors evident, probably because they were a couple at the time.

A scientist builds an animated human being – Edward Scissorhands. The scientist dies before he can finish assembling Edward, though, leaving him with a freakish appearance including the scissor blades he has instead of hands. Suburban saleswoman Peg discovers Edward and takes him home, where he falls for Peg’s teen daughter (Ryder). Despite his kindness and artistic talent, Edward’s hands make him an outcast.

* Stream on Disney Plus

The film opened at number one at the US box office with $30.5 million. Bram Stoker’s Dracula also set an opening weekend record in the United Kingdom of $4 million, beating Batman Returns.

Count Dracula is condemned to live off the blood of the living for eternity. Lawyer Jonathan Harker is sent to Dracula’s castle to finalize a land deal, but when the Count sees a photo of Harker’s fiancée, Mina (Ryder), who looks exactly like his dead wife, he imprisons Harker and goes to London to track down Mina.

* Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Little Women received three Academy Award nominations for Best Actress (Ryder), Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score. The 1994 film is the fifth adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.

The March sisters confront growing pains, financial struggles, family tragedies ,and romantic rivalries in mid-19th-century Massachusetts. Jo (Ryder) struggles for independence and sometimes clashes with her mother and sisters.

* Stream on Netflix

1996 Academy Award Nominee Winona Ryder and Academy Award Winner Danile Day-Lewis stars in her new movie “The Crucible”.

The Crucible is a 1996 American historical drama film written by Arthur Miller, adapting his 1953 play of the same title.

After married man John Proctor decides to break off his affair with his young lover, Abigail Williams (Ryder), she leads other local girls in an occult rite to wish death upon his wife, Elizabeth. When the ritual is discovered, the girls are brought to trial and a literal witch hunt begins. Eventually Elizabeth is suspected of witchcraft and John’s attempts to defend her only makes things worse.

* Rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube

The psychological drama is based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir of the same name. It starred Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Moss, and Jared Leto.

Girl, Interrupted is the true story of Susanna Kaysen (played by Ryder). After a suicide attempt she spends 18 months at a psychiatric hospital. She needs to choose between the people who belong on the inside or the reality waiting outside.

* Stream on Netflix

Ryder went on to star in many more films, but these are some of the ones she’s known for most. No matter what she’s in, she manages to nail every role! We’re so lucky to have her, and can’t wait to see her once again in Stranger Things season 4, with Volume 1 dropping on May 27. Which of these Winona Ryder movies are your favorite?

