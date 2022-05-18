$100K Tesla Model S Totaled In Crash: TeslaCam Footage Used As Evidence – InsideEVs

As you’ll learn from watching the video above, this Tesla Model S was totaled in a head-on crash with a red-light runner. The built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) footage proves the Tesla driver’s innocence.

When it comes to car crashes, it’s not always easy for the authorities to figure out who was at fault, and this can cause complications when it comes to dealing with your insurance. Typically, both drivers have a story, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the stories were different.

For this reason, the police at the scene not only have to rely on details from the stories, but also clues from the scene. Perhaps more importantly, they can ask other witnesses what happened, as long as there are actually witnesses to question. However, if someone has dashcam footage, it can help immensely.

That said, all of Tesla’s vehicles come standard with a built-in dashcam coined “TeslaCam.” In the TeslaCam clip shown in the YouTube video above, you can see that the Model S driver had to complete a left turn on red. The light changed while he was in the intersection waiting to turn. He checked to make sure no one was coming before completing the turn. However, an oncoming car ran the red light and hit the Tesla. Fortunately, despite the severity of the crash, no one was hurt.

The Model S owner’s insurance company told him that if it wasn’t for the TeslaCam footage, he would have been considered at fault since he was turning and the other driver was going straight. Based on the footage, the insurance company found the other driver at fault, which was certainly helpful since the Model S was totaled.

There are many other interesting clips in the video above, so be sure to check it out.

Source: Wham Baam Teslacam (YouTube)

