What Time Will 'A Perfect Pairing' Be on Netflix? How To Watch the Victoria Justice Movie – Decider

What Time Will ‘A Perfect Pairing’ Be on Netflix? How To Watch the Victoria Justice Movie

We can’t all be girl-boss wine company executives who get swept off our feet by Australian cowboys, but thankfully, we can vicariously watch Victoria Justice live out that fantasy in A Pairing Pairing, a new romance that began streaming on Netflix today.

Starring Adam Demos as the hunky dude—who you may recognize him as the hunky dude from several other Netflix projects, including Falling Inn Love and Sex/Life—this latest feel-good rom-com comes from director Stuart McDonald, and writers Hilary Galanoy and Elizabeth Hackett. The premise is simple, if a little silly: Lola (Justice) hopes to secure an Australian winemaker as a client for her brand new wine distribution company. Though she’s initially rejected, she decides to keep trying—opting to take a ranch hand job on the farm, rather than go home. And hey, it doesn’t her that the rugged rancher assigned to train her is super cute. Now she just has to survive the Australian outback.

This is Justice’s second Netflix film, and we can already tell she’s going to crack audiences up with this fish-out-of-water tale. Here’s what to know about how to watch A Perfect Pairing, including the Perfect Pairing release date and the Perfect Pairing release time.

A Perfect Pairing will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, May 19. The movie will be exclusively on Netflix—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see this one in theaters.

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, A Perfect Pairing will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, May 19 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Wednesday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Victoria Justice on your Netflix, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

You got it. You can watch the A Perfect Pairing trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page. Enjoy responsibly!

