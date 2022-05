Ads

Italian design house Pininfarina is entering the digital art world with a series of exclusive NFTs (non-fungible tokens) based on its Modulo concept car. This project is being developed in collaboration with 1of1, a specialist in luxury NFTs, powered by ARTM Technologies…

