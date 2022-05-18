4 Confirmed Tips to Fix Cannot Create Service (Failed: 1058) – WindowsReport.com

Ads

Many PC users and gamers have reported they encountered Launch Error 20006 or Error Code: 20006 (Cannot create service StartService failed: 1058).

This error happens when they install games, including Ghost Recon, Warface, Fortnite, Robocraft, etc.

Because the AntiCheat system cannot be located, this problem occurs frequently. Let’s discuss what the StartService Failed 1058 error is before we get into the solutions.

Error 1058 or Error Code: 20006 (Cannot create service StartService failed: 1058) usually occurs when you install a game for the first time.

Another scenario where this error appears is when a service on your computer suddenly stops working. It also happens when you try to open a program or start a service.

If the StartService Failed 1058 Error happens after installing a game, it occurs because the game can’t find the AntiCheat system.

Another possible AntiCheat issue triggers the error code 30005 and it’s resolved the same so read on to find out how.

EasyAntiCheat is an application to combat in-game cheating that comes with Steam and other gaming apps. In other words, the AntiCheat system ensures no fragility or modes affect the game.

You may also encounter system error 1058 when a service stops working because it is disabled.

The main reason for this error is the sudden termination of service because of internal conflicts or changes in settings.

The first thing you can do to fix Error Code 20006 – StartService Failed 1058 is open the Services app on your computer.

After enabling the disabled service, it should start immediately. If it doesn’t, you must follow the steps above.

If the above-mentioned solution doesn’t work, you can use a PC repair tool to fix whatever is wrong with your computer’s operating system.

Expert Tip: Some PC issues are hard to tackle, especially when it comes to corrupted repositories or missing Windows files. If you are having troubles fixing an error, your system may be partially broken. We recommend installing Restoro, a tool that will scan your machine and identify what the fault is.

Click here to download and start repairing.

Restoro is one of the best PC repair programs available. This tool will scan your computer, particularly the system files, for faulty or missing data.

This tool is effective in the majority of situations and helps you get the most out of your computer by boosting its performance.

⇒ Get Restoro

The most common solution is to make sure the executable EasyAntiCheat system file was where it was meant to be.

Although it’s not common, some users have reported their antivirus quarantined EasyAntiCheat.exe file. Disabling antivirus and running the game can prove if it’s a problem or not.

We have shown you how to disable Windows Defender but if you have a third-party antivirus, open its settings menu and disable it from the security menu.

As we said earlier, when the game cheat system not being installed or enabled correctly, it will cause the error 1058 to occur.

However, other reasons may stop you from playing Fortnite and encounter error 1058.

Incomplete installation files and missing Windows files may cause LAUNCH ERROR START SERVICE FAILED: 1058 appears.

You can reinstall the game or necessary system files to solve the error, or third-party PC Repair tools to scan and fix the Windows missing files.

If you encountered Error 1058, StartService Failed: 1058, the abovementioned solutions will help you fix the error and enable the service or run the game put you in trouble.

In case you’re running into issues with DLL files missing from your Windows 10/11 PC, this article might help.

Let us know which solution you used to resolve the Cannot create service (StartService failed: 1058) issue in the comments section below.

