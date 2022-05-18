Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2022-05-18 – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

We’ve got three awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have some images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have an amazing shot of Hohenzollern Castle in Germany from reader Gustavo Molitor Porcides. Gustavo captured that from Zeller Horn, a mountain in Baden-Württemberg. Next, we have a similarly incredible photo of a bridge along the Oregon coast as shot by Lynden Jeppesen. Unbelievably, Lynden captured that with a Google Pixel 3a!. Finally, we have an eerily beautiful shot of a blue morning Yosemite as photographed by Avin Tan using a Google Pixel 2. Thanks for your submissions, all!

From the Android Authority team, we have a peaceful sunset beach shot from Matt Horne. We also have a terrific red light photo as shot by Rita El Khoury. Finally, we have a spectacular drone shot from Jonathan Feist.

Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules:

Ready to submit? Send us an email by clicking here. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

source