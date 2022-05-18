Apple TV+ transforms town for 'Zoltar'-like comedy 'Big Door Prize' – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple has started production on the Apple TV+ comedy “The Big Door Prize” by set-dressing a street in Loganville, Georgia, in a production that could be codenamed or renamed “Zoltar.”

In May 2021, Apple secured the rights and placed a straight-to-series order for “The Big Door Prize” about a magical device. Tweets posted on Saturday by an inhabitant of Loganville, GA tease what the show could look like, by highlighting some of the new additions to the town.

The images from Matthew Smith mention how the show is being used as a filming location, which involved a repurposing and repainting of local stores. As part of the set creation, the town also has a statue of a deer, as well as a “Dairy Field” ice cream stand.

Slightly confusing matters, Smith initially says the production is called “Deerfield,” but in a reply then says it’s for an Apple TV+ series called “Zoltar.”

Popped into the barber shop today and found our little town is being used as a filming location for a production called “Deerfield”. All the old shops have been repurposed, repainted, and redressed, kind of exciting! #film pic.twitter.com/wljmKGFrEI

The “Zoltar” name was previously raised by the Monroe Local News on January 24 as work on Main Street was being conducted. Loganville events and marketing coordinator Kirsty Daniel said at the time filming in the area would take place from early February, and continue through to April.

Daniel also said it was for an “Apple TV series named Zoltar and it revolves around a high school teacher in a small town.”

The confusion over the title is understandable, as there’s some crossover between the confirmed show “The Big Door Prize” and “Zoltar.” The latter refers to a famous fortune-telling vending machine from the film “Big,” which has previously been tipped to become a TV show, and does have multiple IMDB listings.

“The Big Door Prize” does have some parallels, in that it follows the residents of the small town called Deerfield who discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store. However, the show, which has Chris O’Dowd starring as a teacher, is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name.

It is not unheard of for TV shows to have name changes during production, or to be filmed under a working title to avoid scrutiny. Given the central feature of both the novel and the film being the mysterious vending machine, it seems there could be a small chance “Zoltar” is used as a codename, and a slight possibility of a complete production name change.

Apple TV+ international house design series "Home," returns for a second season of inspirational tales from Friday, June 17, 2022.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

A full-length trailer for the new third season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ shows the race to Mars, and the dangers to be found there, as the acclaimed drama returns on June 10, 2022.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Sony WH-100XM5 are a new revision of the popular headphones priced at $400, here's how they compare to Apple's AirPods Max.

Google is now gunning for the AirPods Pro by adding active noise cancelation to the Pixel Buds Pro. Here's how the search company's audio accessories fare compared to Apple's current-gen AirPods lineup.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

Alogic's first monitor, Clarity, echoes Apple's styling in many ways. While the Studio Display has incredible picture quality, Alogic aims for more flexibility.

Apple releases iTunes 12.12.4 for Windows with security fixes

Apple privacy exec Jane Horvath talks data regulations, career advice & more

The top 10 Apple Arcade games in May 2022

How to close apps on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Apple releases first developer betas for iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7

Apple seeds first macOS Monterey 12.5 beta to developers

Vietnamese Prime Minister met with Tim Cook at Apple Park

Apple debuts new privacy ad highlighting how iPhone fights data brokers

Apple TV+ international house design series "Home," returns for a second season of inspirational tales from Friday, June 17, 2022.

Apple is adding more to its collection of kid-oriented programming for Apple TV+ with a series order for "Eva the Owlet," an animated show based on the best-selling Scholastic book series "Owl Diaries."

A full-length trailer for the new third season of "For All Mankind" on Apple TV+ shows the race to Mars, and the dangers to be found there, as the acclaimed drama returns on June 10, 2022.

Ecobee has not one, but two new smart thermostats that support Apple HomeKit. Let's review both the updated Smart Thermostat Enhanced as well as the highly-capable Smart Thermostat Premium.

Apple offers a lot of choices in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines across a very wide range of prices. Here's what model you should buy based on how much you want to spend.

With iOS 15.5 officially released, we walk you through all of the changes found in this new update for iPhone including improvements to Wallet, Home, and Podcasts.

The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

Customize your mood lighting with Govee's Hexa, a modular, wall-mounted RGBIC lighting fixture that could fit in practically anywhere in your home.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source