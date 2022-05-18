How To Cancel Your Hulu Subscription – GOBankingRates

Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

It happens to the best of us: We sign up for a new streaming subscription to watch that one show everyone is talking about. Months go by, and we realize we’re paying $6.99 (or $9.99, or $14.99) a month for something we don’t use. It doesn’t seem like much each month, but in a year, it adds up.

But the streaming services want to keep you as a customer, so they don’t make it easy to cancel once you’ve enrolled. Here’s what you need to know to cancel your Hulu subscription.

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

The easiest way to cancel your subscription is on the website. Here are the steps you’ll need to take:

If you have Hulu as part of a bundle with Disney+ and your subscription is billed by Disney, you’ll need to log in to your Disney+ account to make changes to your bundle subscription. If you pay for Hulu through Xfinity, Verizon or another third party, the steps you’ll need to take to cancel your subscription will depend on your billing party.

To can cancel your Hulu subscription on an Android phone or an iPhone, follow these steps:

Side Gig Offer: Use your downtime to answer questions, get points, and earn some extra “me money”. Get rewarded for having an opinion. Start now.

Once you’ve canceled your subscription, you should get an email from Hulu (or the third party that bills you) confirming your cancellation.

Hulu charges you in advance for your subscription, so when you cancel, you’ll still be able to use the service until the term you’ve paid for ends. So you can still catch “Pose,” “American Crime Story” or “Candy” if you hurry!

Information is accurate as of May 16, 2022.

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Sponsored Links by Zergnet

Advertiser Disclosure: Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

SAVE NOW!

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.

source