PRISM+ launches new Q-series PRO Android TV in Malaysia that can give competitors a run for their money – My Everyday Tech

PRISM+ has officially launched and expanded its Android TV portfolio by introducing the new Q-series PRO Android TV products just yesterday.



Featuring the Q65 PRO Quantum Edition and Q55 PRO Quantum Edition, both TVs are running 4K UHD resolution with superior brightness, contrast, color, and detail thanks to the use of Quantum IPS Panel working hand in hand with things like Dolby Vision and HDR10 to make sure users get what the content creators want them to see. While most people would consider a dedicated home theatre setup for the sounds, the Q-series PRO can handle that just fine because it also has Dolby Atmos that provides high dynamic sound range and directional audio.

As for a smart Android TV in 2022, of course, you don’t need to lift a finger in order to control it. Instead, through the built-in microphones and Google Assistant, just tell the TV what to do and it’ll do just that. Yes, you can even turn the TV on or off with your voice. The Q-series PRO is also fully packed with apps out of the factory that includes the basic streaming services like Youtube, and Netflix in addition to partnered platforms like meWATCH, Viu, and WeTV. Regardless, each TV is fitted with 32GB of flash storage and they can even utilize the 5GHz wireless band to make sure your video doesn’t get stuck in buffering.

Malaysia will be getting the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 86-inch of the PRISM+ Q-series PRO Android TV at the price of RM2,399, RM3,299, and RM8,999. On top of this, to celebrate the launch there are also exclusive freebies that you can get as a bonus!

Item

Q55 PRO QE

Q65 PRO QE

Limited to First 100 Purchases

Value

PRISM+ 4K Premium HDMI 2.0 Cable (3 Meters)

Yes

Yes

Yes

RM39.00

PRISM+ 4K Premium HDMI 2.0 L-Shape Cable (3 Meters)

Yes

Yes

Yes

RM49.00

Premium Screen Cleaner

Yes

Yes

Yes

RM49.00

Logitech K400 Keyboard

No

Yes

Yes

RM199.00

VIU (12-months Subscription)

Yes

Yes

No

RM88.00

WeTV (3-months Subscription)

Yes

Yes

No

RM44.90

meWatch (3-months Subscription)

Yes

Yes

No

RM89.00



You can get all of these through PRISM+’s own official website or various online retailers as well.

