Stimulus Check yet? Here's What to Do to Track It Down – Business Insider

More than half of Americans who are eligible to receive the third stimulus check have received the money via direct deposit. Paper checks and debit cards are on the way to millions more.

You don’t need to sign up for anything to receive your stimulus check — most people who get federal benefits, filed their 2019 or 2020 tax return, or used the IRS nonfilers tool last year, and meet the eligibility requirements for a payment, will receive theirs automatically.

Some US citizens living abroad are also eligible to get a stimulus check, but the IRS will not send direct deposits to foreign banks. If the bank account listed on your tax return is a non-US bank, the IRS will send a paper check or debit card.

A stimulus check is a non-taxable cash payment sent to qualifying Americans by direct deposit, check, or debit card. The money can be used however you want and does not need to be repaid to the government — even if you get too much.

Other names for stimulus checks include Economic Impact Payments and the Recovery Rebate Credit.

The IRS is sending stimulus funds throughout 2021. If you haven’t received your payment yet, don’t assume you won’t ever get it.

You can check the status of your stimulus check using the IRS’s “Get My Payment” tool, which updates once a day. It will show you when and how your money is being sent, either direct deposit or through the mail (paper check or debit card).

If you get a “not available” status message, the IRS says you’re either not eligible for a third stimulus check or your payment hasn’t been processed yet. If you get a “need more information” message, you can enter your direct-deposit details to speed up your payment.

If you didn’t qualify for the third check based on 2019 income but that’s the most recent return the IRS has for you, file your 2020 return as soon as you can. Your payment will be sent once the IRS has processed your return.

If you aren’t required to file a tax return because your income is too low and you didn’t register using the IRS nonfilers tool last year, you will need to file a 2020 tax return to get any of the stimulus checks.

If you’re missing a first or second stimulus check but believe you qualify, then you can claim the money on your 2020 tax return (unless you did get an IRS notice confirming the money was sent — more on that below). The payments are worth up to $1,200 and $600 per person, respectively.

When you prepare your tax return, you’ll be asked to report the total Economic Impact Payment received to date.

There will be a separate worksheet on your tax return with instructions for calculating any outstanding amount owed to you, if anything. If you file your taxes using online software, the provider will prompt you to enter the required information and do the calculations for you.

The IRS advises filers to only fill out this portion of their return if they received less than the maximum payment amount.

Yes, but only if you have proof that the check or deposit was sent and you never received it. In this case, you can call the IRS to initiate a trace on your payment.

Follow these steps:

The federal government mailed paper notices to all first and second-round stimulus check recipients after issuing their payment. Letters are also being mailed for the third round of stimulus.

The letter states the amount of the payment and method of delivery. One side is in English and the other is in Spanish. There is a notice date and number listed in the upper right corner.

If you did not get this letter (Notice 1444 or Notice 1444-B for the second payment), then you should create an IRS online account. The account will show the payment amount issued to you by the IRS, if any (it won’t show the method of delivery).

The IRS says phone operators will only be able to trace a first- or second-round stimulus payment if:

After confirming your payment was sent and meeting the timeframes list above, you can initiate a trace on your payment by calling the IRS at 800-919-9835 (expect long wait times) or submitting Form 3911 (instructions here).

Yes, you can track your stimulus check in the mail by using the USPS Informed Delivery system if it’s available for your mailing address.

When you sign up for a free online account, you can get notifications with a grayscale image of letters and packages that are getting delivered soon.

