Create Your Own Bucket List With Buckist Android App – Android Headlines

By

Ads

Sign Up!

envelope_alt

arrow_right

Create Your Own Bucket List With Buckist Android App

envelope_alt

arrow_right

Only send updates once a week

Get the latestin your inbox everydayIf you have some things you’d like to achieve in the foreseeable future, creating a bucket list is not a bad idea at all. The Buckist app can help you with that, as this app’s entire goal is creating bucket lists. Well, creating them, and managing them.Buckist is a free app that is rather easy to use, it doesn’t overly complicate things. Now, the app’s interface is rather simple as well. It looks nice, but it’s not really all that complicated.The first thing you’ll need to do when you install the app is log in. You’re not forced to do so, as you can continue as a guest, and then log in after. If you’d like to keep your data, however, you’ll need to log in at some point. You can do it via Google, Facebook, etc.Once you do that, you’ll immediately be on the home screen, which is the most important place to be in this app. From here, you’ll be able to start creating your bucket list. Simply tap the ‘Bucket’ button in the bottom-right corner, it’s also marked with a plus sign.You’ll need to enter the name of your entry, its description, and a number of other details, if you want. You can set a target date, category, location, and even an image for that entry. There are a lot of details you can add here, actually.Once you’re done, simply tap ‘Create’, and that entry will appear on your app’s home screen. You can add as many items as you want, and the app will let you know when you added them.You’ll notice that there are ‘Active’ and ‘Achieved’ tabs included on the main screen. Once you’re done with a bucket list entry, you can mark it as ‘Achieved’, and that’s when it ends up being moved to the ‘Achieved’ category.You can also create custom lists, for various different bucket lists, if you want. Buckist will also inspire you for new entries. If you tap the flaming icon in the bottom bar, you’ll be moved to the ‘Inspiration’ menu. There you’ll find bucket list entry suggestions, and there are some great ones here. They’re even categorized.All in all, Buckist is a really capable app for bucket lists. You’d be surprised how much easier it is to achieve something if you put it on “paper”. It will inspire you to actually do it, as it will always be there as a reminder.Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.Kristijan has been writing for Android Headlines since 2014 and is an editor for the site. He has worked as a writer for several outlets before joining Android Headlines, and has a background in writing about Android and technology in general. He is a smartphone enthusiast that specializes in Android applications, and that platform in general. Contact him at [email protected] Sign Up!Get the latestin your inbox everydaySign up to receive the latestevery weekday:

source