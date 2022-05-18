Amazon Prime Video has just quietly added 27 big movies to its library – JOE.ie

Ads

On top of the new shows and movies that are getting added to Amazon Prime Video throughout the month of May, the streaming service has also been quietly adding some big movies to its library in the last few days.

Here they are, in a helpful alphabetical list:

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play a loved-up couple who dream of sailing around the world, but when faced with huge hurricane, they suddenly find themselves alone and lost in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Ridley Scott teams up with Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe for this epic crime saga.

Based on that app that everyone played a few years ago.

The recent reboot/sequel features a great cast and a script by modern horror maestro Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope). Check out our chats with stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris right here:

A powerful, Oscar-winning drama based on the true story of Lili Elbe (Eddie Redmayne), who identified as a woman and faces a harsh public reaction, but still maintains the support of her wife (Alicia Vikander).

One of the best science fiction movies ever made, set against the crash landing of an alien ship in South Africa.

David Duchovny, Julianne Moore and Seann William Scott star in this Ghostbusters-style remix, with the ghosts replaced by aliens.

When his girlfriend suddenly dumps him, Jason Segel decides to go on a tropical holiday alone… only for his ex and her new boyfriend to be in the room next door. A very funny comedy.

Can attractive and cool friends Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake keep feelings out of the bedroom? Spoilers: No.

The sorta-sequel to Forgetting Sarah Marshall, with Russell Brand as an obnoxious rock star paired with a new personal assistant (Jonah Hill). A funny-enough comedy.

Tarantino’s worst movie. Don’t @ me.

Not quite James Bond, not quite Austin Powers, here we have Rowan Atkinson falling between the stools.

Speaking of stools, this sequel is also quite shit.

Peter Jackson followed up his Lord of the Rings Trilogy with this bloated epic that also feels it should’ve been divided up into more than one movie. Parts of it are fantastic – that T-Rex fight! – but holy moly, does it feel long.

The Coen Brothers and George Clooney team up for this musical crime caper about prison escapees searching for buried treasure.

A man (Seth Rogen) and his pot dealer (James Franco) are forced to go on the run when they witness a corrupt cop committing a murder. One of the funnier Rogen and Franco pairings.

Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott are court-ordered to take part in a Big Brother program, with hilarious results. We recently asked Rudd if he’d like to return to his character in this movie, check out his answer right here:



Yes, it should not have beat Saving Private Ryan to the Best Picture Oscar that year, but this is still a cute-enough period romance drama with Joseph Fiennes (remember him?), Gwyneth Paltrow and a scene-stealing Judi Dench.

A surfer (Blake Lively) finds herself injured and alone on a small rock offshore following a shark attack. The shark is still in the area, and the tide is coming in…

Missile technology is used to make toys better, and you’ll never guess what happens next?! Yep, pretty much The Terminator, except teeny tiny.

The brilliant biopic drama about the rise and eventual fall of the NWA.

Not as good as the first two, but still probably better than you remember/heard.

Back when Hollywood didn’t know what to do with Gerard Butler, they kept putting him in awful rom-coms. This is one of those rom-coms, here paired with Katherine Heigl.

Winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar, this brilliantly funny and inventive animated classic is worth introducing to younger members of the family that might still currently have Encanto on a loop.

Taika Waititi’s fantastic comedy about a house-sharing group of vampires attempting to adapt to modern-day New Zealand.

Based on the true story of a 14-year-old boy who became the youngest FBI informant ever, Matthew McConaughey headlines a great cast.

Emma Roberts plays a spoiled teenager who is sent to a boarding school in England, where she learns the true meaning of friendship and stuff. The highlight is the absolutely bonkers-good soundtrack.

