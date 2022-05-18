3 Crypto Gems that could 10x your Portfolio – Logarithmic Finance (LOG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Polygon (MATIC) – The Portugal News

Ads

Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG) are three cryptocurrency gems that could provide good returns for your investment portfolio in the future.

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies that has managed to develop a strong utility and is also launching a metaverse built on a layer 2 solution known as Shibarium.

Polygon was launched as a layer 2 solution for Ethereum but has managed to develop into an entire ecosystem of services and is nurturing many other smaller blockchain projects.

Logarithmic Finance is a connectivity portal that will help in bridging the gap between early-stage innovators and project investors. Let us find out why you could potentially get good returns by investing in these 3 tokens.

Poloniex cryptocurrency exchange has announced a collaboration with Polygon to foster the adoption of Web 3 across the world. Poloniex was founded in January 2014 and is a highly secure trading platform. It provides support for spot and leverage trading. This new collaboration between the MATIC ecosystem and Poloniex will help in the faster adoption of the growing Web 3 ecosystem and make more quality dApps accessible to users on both platforms.

The MATIC Token has seen a record price rise as the Polygon ecosystem has expanded and Web 3 represents a unique utility use case for both Polygon as well as Poloniex platforms. The MATIC Token has seen a price spike of 5000% over the past 12 months.



Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a token swapping protocol that has been designed very carefully to provide a connectivity option between project owners and investors. It is currently being offered through a presale only. You can purchase the LOG Token via some of the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Polkadot.

The Logarithmic Finance platform provides a secure, non-custodial, and multi-chain platform that allows clients to raise funds on a blockchain network as per their preferences and requirements. The Logarithmic Finance ecosystem will support Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Solana, Tezos, and Avalanche. Users will be able to launch tokens in a hassle-free environment and investors will be able to create liquidity pools across blockchain networks. Project owners will be able to access funds across different platforms.

The LOG ecosystem will also offer an NFT swap facility for its users and because the platform is multi-chain, users will be able to transfer tokens as per their choice and preference.

The primary purpose of the Logarithmic Finance platform is to completely decentralise the fundraising space and provide liquidity solutions for both investors and project owners. At present, users get tied down to a single platform and have to pay high gas fees to move funds.

The DeFi space represents a huge opportunity and Logarithmic Finance will be able to tap into liquidity pools from multiple blockchain networks and provide the project owners with the unique ability to raise funds in a highly flexible manner. The LOG platform will be governed as a DAO which means that the community will determine important future developments and vote on strategic decisions.



Shiba Inu Reveals Burn Portal Updates

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) team has revealed the details of the burn portal designed to rescue the supply of the SHIB Token. The rewards will be available from May 17th and will continue every two weeks. Users who decide to burn SHIB tokens will receive another alternative coin known as BurntShib. The owners of BurntShib will be entitled to Ryoshi tokens as rewards and 0.49 % of all Ryoshi transactions will be distributed to holders of Ryoshi. It is hoped that this reward mechanism will encourage more users to burn the SHIB Token and help in reducing the overall supply helping in the price rise of the Shiba Inu coin in the long run.

All of the coins mentioned here can 10x over the coming months. Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are already well-established cryptos that will be looking to return to the heights set in 2021. The presale of Logarithmic Finance (LOG) provides a unique opportunity to buy into this exciting new token at a discounted price with many believing it could rise by as much as 5000% before its initial coin offering (ICO). Always research each token thoroughly before making an investment.

