Woman Vents On Twitter About Her Husband Suggesting Jupiter As A Name For Their Daughter And Creates A Discussion – Bored Panda

It’s important for couples to agree on how they imagine raising their children before having them. Having a ‘good parent’ that allows everything and a ‘bad parent’ who has too many rules leads to conflicts in families, and mixed signals from the parents never benefit their children.

It seems that if the parents agree on what is allowed for their children and how they will discipline them, deciding other things should also be easy. Turns out it’s not true and another obstacle that parents have to overcome when they are expecting a child is always the name.

One pregnant woman let out her frustration about her husband wanting to name their future kid Jupiter and asked Twitter to agree with her, and while there were a lot of people who did, it sparked a little bit of a debate in the comments.

More info: Twitter



Image credits: rmatei (not the actual photo)

Twitter user kirbyy is expecting a child and it seems that she and her husband are in the phase when parents pick out the name. The dad thinks that Jupiter would be a wonderful name for their baby girl, but the mom thinks it’s ridiculous.

The woman went to Twitter to make herself feel better and asked people to agree with her. The tweet went viral and got 157k likes. Not only did people like the tweet, but 38.9k of them joined the conversation giving their opinion on the topic.



Image credits: ckirbyyyy



Image credits: ckirbyyyy



Image credits: ckirbyyyy



Image credits: ckirbyyyy

The Twitter user also asked people who already have the name Jupiter to tell her that they have never been bullied and then she would consider it. In her opinion, “The name is one thing parents can do right by their children.”

But after reading the comments, she came to the conclusion that it’s not a good name for a child after all. It’s not the worst, but seeing that her husband suggested it, she asked the internet’s opinion specifically about Jupiter and if the dad wanted to name their daughter Bertha or Cindylou, the mom would have made the same tweet.



Image credits: ckirbyyyy



Image credits: Hubble ESA (not the actual photo)



Image credits: craig_c83



Image credits: PearlyB57

Indeed, most of the comments agreed that Jupiter is more of a pet name and shared photos of their four-legged friends they named after the planet. Many of them also thought that a child with that kind of name would get bullied and pointed out that it doesn’t have any cute or cool nicknames.

However, there were people who actually named their children Jupiter and didn’t see a problem with it. Twitter users started sharing other unconventional names they gave their children that seemed weird at first but that they now love.



Image credits: NUTGATHERIN



Image credits: AhsokaKnows



Image credits: PapaHoff1



Image credits: bij413



Image credits: jonathangraf

Jupiter is quite a unique name and not a lot of people have it. According to My Name Stats, around 200 people have the name Jupiter in the US and 52 of them live in California. 92 percent of them are boys or men and it is more common as a last name than the first.

The planet’s name has Latin origins, its meaning could be deciphered as ‘father of the sky’ and he was the god of gods in Roman mythology. Jupiter’s equivalent in Greek mythology would be Zeus, as it is known that Roman mythology is completely based on that of ancient Greece.



Image credits: margonelsonBC



Image credits: BootstrapCook



Image credits: NASA



Image credits: DrWernerKlopek

Other things to have in mind aside from a name’s meaning, possible weird nicknames and bullying when choosing one is if it sounds right with the family’s last name and if it doesn’t have any negative connotations because of other people with that name having a bad reputation.

Bored Panda actually wrote about a situation when the dad wanted to name his child Theodore after his late grandpa, but the mom strongly disagreed because their last name was Bounde and she thought that people would associate their child with Ted Bundy. You can find the article here.



Image credits: RealRSAZ



Image credits: Leahathome13



Image credits: applezappa

Many countries in the world have laws that regulate baby name giving. For example, in Denmark, there is a finite list of names that parents can choose from: 18,000 for girls and 15,000 for boys. There is also a name register to choose from in Iceland. Some countries like Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Australia have a list of names that are banned. The restrictions are there to prevent children from being bullied and to protect their dignity.

In the US, the laws vary from state to state. A few states ban the use of obscenities and a few of them don’t have any rules at all. The most common restriction is the length of the name as it simply sometimes doesn’t fit when registering it.



Image credits: AthleteByNight



Image credits: Seirennaito

Would you say that naming a child Jupiter violates their right to dignity? Do you think it’s a weird name? Would you consider it for your own child? Let us know in the comments! Also, what were the names that you and your partner didn’t agree on when choosing one for your child? How did you come to an agreement? We are curious to know!

Jurgita is a content creator at Bored Panda. She studied Lithuanian Philology and Italian Language, but it was not enough to feed her hunger for knowledge so she also got a Master’s degree in Translation.

She is a positive and hard-working panda. In her spare time this panda likes to read, learn new languages and go for long walks. Her favorite writer is Umberto Eco and she will trade bamboo for strawberries.

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Lol, even NASA replied. I’d like to name someone Juno though. Either a pet or a character of my own

I always tought that Juno is a great name for a cat

It is a great name for a feline friend

I know a guy named Jupiter, after all it’s a Roman gods name and therefore you can call people by it, BUT it’s definitely only a name for a boy and not a girl.

I think Jupiter Jones is a female character of a movie… So, it’s technicaly a girl name too. The problem is not really about the baby gender or nature (human, god or cat ;p ). I think that partners shouldn’t give a baby a name that one of the parents doesn’t approve.

There was a kid at school we gave the nickname of Jupiter. Because on his neck he had a big red spot that never went away.

Imagine being a girl named after a planet with a great red spot and having to deal with school locker room comments when she has her period. Kids have a way of making demeaning jokes and rhymes out of even ordinary common names. There is no need to give them a unique target. I wonder what abuse Frank Zappa’s daughter (Moon Zappa) had to endure in school?

There’s an Apple Zappa in the comments. Wonder if she’s related to that Zappa

I just don’t understand these parents and their unusual names! I guess if you’re a celebrity and leaving massive wealth to your children it doesn’t matter but why would the average income person do that? At least name yourself that for 6 months and insist everyone you know including coworkers refer to you by your new name. Odds are, you will rethink your naming decision.

