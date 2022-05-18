New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch – MacRumors

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch.
The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices.
The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are rumored to be launching before the end of this year.
The new MacBook Pro models are expected to have a new Apple silicon chip (either an “M1X” or an “M2” chip), and a complete design overhaul. The new machines are expected to drop the Touch Bar in favor of a standard row of function keys, and readopt many ports that were removed from the MacBook Pro 2016, such as an SD card reader and HDMI port.
The new MacBook Pros are expected to re-adopt MagSafe technology for faster and more convenient charging, and may also offer mini-LED displays for improved dynamic range and deeper blacks.
There are six new Apple Watch identifiers, including A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478, all of which are listed as running watchOS 8. These are likely the new Apple Watch Series 7 models.
Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Series 7 could feature the first significant redesign that the Apple Watch has seen in several years, offering thinner bezels and updated display technology. The “S7” chip is expected to be smaller than the chip in current models, and there is also the possibility of new health capabilities.
In addition, there are updated database filings for the new iPhone models that were spotted in the database earlier this year. In June, there were several new iPhone model numbers listed, including A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645, all of which likely correspond to the upcoming iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. At the time, these devices were filed running iOS 14, but Apple has now updated the listing to note that the devices have iOS 15 installed.
Although the upcoming iPhones are not expected to be significantly different from the iPhone 12 models, multiple reports have suggested that the devices will feature a smaller notch, the A15 chip, 120Hz ProMotion displays, and camera improvements, with a full list of expected features available in our iPhone 13 roundup.
Apple is obligated to publish all products featuring encryption and/or cryptographic tools with the Eurasian Economic Commission, which is why these filings are appearing ahead of product launches in the fall. Apple regularly registers new iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs in the ECC, and these unreleased product filings correspond with devices set to launch in the future.
Rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 models and the Apple Watch Series 7 will debut at a September event, while the new MacBook Pro models could come either in September or at a separate event in October.
