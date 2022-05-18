The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
‘Wayfinding’ systems are the smart design tools that help people navigate from place to place. It’s a universal language that exists everywhere – from the roads we drive, the paths we walk and the airports and malls we traverse.
Olga Kharif
Sales of nonfungible tokens are steadying after a sharp slump earlier this year, as a handful of new products and initiatives revive enthusiasm for a market that lives and dies on hype.
Weekly NFT sales volume is still about half it was in January when there was a blitz of big-ticket sales and celebrity collaborations. But the market is recovering, with weekly volume now up about 32% from a low in March, according to data from Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm.
Crypto's NFT Sales Volume Rises; Index, Coinbase Marketplace Launch – Bloomberg
