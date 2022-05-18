Crypto's NFT Sales Volume Rises; Index, Coinbase Marketplace Launch – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.

Simulcast of Bloomberg Television

‘Wayfinding’ systems are the smart design tools that help people navigate from place to place. It’s a universal language that exists everywhere – from the roads we drive, the paths we walk and the airports and malls we traverse.

New Zealand Plans to Spend NZ$1 Billion to Ease Inflation Pain

Australia’s Unemployment Hits 3.9%, Lowest Level Since 1974

Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff as Earnings Worries Mount

Cerebral Directors Vote to Oust CEO as US Probes Prescription Practices

Fatal Tesla Model S Crash in California Prompts Federal Probe

Central Bank Holds Rates Amid Debt Crisis: Sri Lanka Latest

China Warns US a ‘Dangerous Situation’ Is Forming Over Taiwan

Plotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor Attack

Musk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESG

Untitled Basquiat Painting Sells for $85 Million at Auction

Elton John Doc ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Lands At Disney

US Push to Curb Rogue Fishing Needs China’s Buy-In

Workers in Japan Should Ask Their Bosses for a Raise

Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your Gain

Walking or Biking to Work Could Make You More Productive

Used Cars Become an Expensive Problem for Online Dealers Like Carvana

UK Fans Worry American Owners Will Tarnish Their Football

Mastercard to Cover Employees’ Travel for Out-of-State Abortions

Goldman Sachs Report Shows Bank Is Losing Senior Black Women

The Hill Reporters Petition to Unionize Their Newsroom

US Picks Negotiators for Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Hawaii Hurricane Season Forecasted to Be Slow With La Nina

Counties Pledge to Break the Cycle Between Jail and Homelessness

Architects Draft a New Blueprint for a Labor Movement

A Photographer’s Mission to Write Asian Americans Back Into History

Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Breaks Silence, Calls Luna ‘Big Idea That Failed’

Bitcoin Flexes Dominance Again as Altcoins Suffer Bigger Losses

Stablecoin Giant Tether Loses Ground to Rival Circle on Redemptions



Sales of nonfungible tokens are steadying after a sharp slump earlier this year, as a handful of new products and initiatives revive enthusiasm for a market that lives and dies on hype.

Weekly NFT sales volume is still about half it was in January when there was a blitz of big-ticket sales and celebrity collaborations. But the market is recovering, with weekly volume now up about 32% from a low in March, according to data from Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm.

source