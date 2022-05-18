Dogecoin Price Today: DOGE Value Plummets Despite New Tesla Payment Option for Supercharging Station – iTech Post

To enjoy our website, you’ll need to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Please click here to learn how.

Despite an additional support from Tesla, Dogecoin price continues to plummet. Now, many traders are getting worried about Doge value and its market potential.

For reference, Dogecoin is a popular cryptocurrency based on the Shiba Inu meme. Dogecoin was introduced as a “fun alternative” to Bitcoin but ended up establishing its own digital market.

Due to its massive popularity, Dogecoin was briefly recognized as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in. But unfortunately for fans, its recent market performance shows that it is no longer the case.

According to Livemint, Tesla announced Dogecoin as an alternative payment method for its merchandise starting December last year. Tesla encouraged its consumers to use Doge to pay for their “Cyberwhistle” and “Cyberquad for Kids” merchandise.

More recently, Dogecoin has been promoted as a payment method for the newly launched Santa Monica Supercharging Station. This means Tesla owners in the area can charge their car in the station and pay through the meme coins they stored in their e-wallets!

Twitter user Ryan Zohoury tweeted that the Santa Monica Supercharging Station was “almost full” merely 10 minutes after it opened. This proves that a lot of fans are raring to use the said service.

While you're Supercharging check out https://t.co/YMMCfI48Av in your car! It's the first app store for Teslas! pic.twitter.com/kfGybJeoAc — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) February 19, 2022

Note, however, that despite the likely massive profits Tesla gained during this launch, this logic does not apply to Dogecoin.

According to Coingecko, Dogecoin is still down to $0.14 at the time of writing. The coin gained a 0.7 percent boost in the last 24 hours, but the number is admittedly lower than fan expectations. Its performance continues to drop drastically when compared to its trades earlier this month at 0.16 percent.

Coingecko’s real-time tracker pointed out that Doge value is now 81.1 percent lower than its all-time high of $0.73 last May 2021. Notably, these numbers could put a few traders in despair.

However, it should be emphasized that Dogecoin still grew by 159113.4 percent when compared to its all-time low over seven years ago. In quick summary, Dogecoin is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in the market, but its overall value is not high.

Many fans are eagerly waiting for Dogecoin’s next big boost, which could replicate its big success in the past. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that the coin can pull off this market performance for a second time.

FXS emphasized that Dogecoin is retesting its support level at $0.12. If the trades suddenly go bullish, this can signal a reverse where Doge can grow by 27 percent to a $0.16 value.

However, if trades are bearish, Dogecoin could re-establish itself with a new all-time low record.

Note, however, that cryptocurrency markets are generally unpredictable and volatile, so it is hard to determine whether Dogecoin will succeed or not. For now, fans are recommended to wait for further updates and be cautious when investing.

