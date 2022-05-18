Microsoft Is Raising Compensation for Senior Employees Too, Memo Shows – Business Insider

Ads

This week, Microsoft announced sweeping plans to boost employee compensation, with a particular focus on the early- and mid-career employees that it said would see “the most meaningful increases” under the new scheme.

However, a separate email sent by Chief People Officer Kathleen Hogan, viewed by Insider, shows that more senior-level employees will see a significant pay boost of their own: When the plan goes into effect in September, those higher-ranking workers will see a minimum boost of 20% to their annual stock award ranges, the email says.

Microsoft assigns each of its workers a level according to seniority, with those at level 68 and above earning the designation of “partner.” In her email, sent to Microsoft employees at that partner level on Monday, Hogan laid out how the top echelons at the company would benefit from the new plan.

“We did not share specifically about the investment for you as we are keeping the mail focused on our level 67 and below employees,” Hogan wrote, explaining why the initial messaging didn’t include those details.

As Microsoft confirmed Monday, the company is increasing employee compensation through salary bumps based on performance, and said it would focus on early and mid-career employees and local market demands. Annual stock awards are also going up by a minimum of 25% for employees level 67 and below.

In the follow-up email for partners viewed by Insider, Hogan specified that the more senior employees will also be eligible to “participate” in salary increases based on performance, as well.

As Insider reported last week, Microsoft has been considering pay raises across its workforce to address growing dissatisfaction with compensation and stop employees from leaving to competitors including Amazon. Microsoft’s plans to increase compensation follows Amazon’s announcement in February that it would more than doubled its maximum base salary to $350,000. At least some within Microsoft are skeptical of the move, according to interviews with employees and screenshots of questions asked by employees in an internal meeting.

“As we approach our annual total rewards process, we are making a significant additional investment this year to compensate our employees globally,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email on Monday. Microsoft did not response to a request for comment on this report.

Are you a Microsoft employee or do you have insight to share? Contact reporter Ashley Stewart via the encrypted messaging app Signal (+1-425-344-8242) or email (astewart@insider.com).

