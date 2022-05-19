Polygon now to the rescue of Terra Luna – Business Today

Ads

After the infamous Terra Luna crash, Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution is here to the rescue of the various Terra projects.

Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon, took to Twitter to announce that the Ethereum scaling solution is going to assist Terra projects by transferring them to the Polygon network.



We are working closely with a variety of Terra projects to help them migrate over swiftly to @0xPolygon.

We will be putting capital and resources against these migrations to welcome the developers and their respective communities to our platform.

We will be sharing more soon.

Sandeep Nailwal, the Indian origin founder of the Polygon network, further added to Wyatt’s tweet by tweeting about various Polygon products Terra community can use.

For Terra community projects who want a shared chain, choose @0xPolygon POS chain(ZKRollup soon)

If you are looking for an app specific chain, you can go for SUPERNET

-No weird restrictions on Validators/Bridge

-Future possibility to make your chain a rollup

-Eth community love https://t.co/Ek803OZQlL

