MUTV – Man Utd

MUTV offers live and on-demand programming, broadcast 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We’ll highlight all our must-watch live shows, but you can tune in any time to the 24/7 stream via the programming schedule, where you can set app reminders to make sure you never miss your favourite shows, with notifications sent direct to your phone or tablet.

You’ll have access to our full range of on-demand shows, updated daily with all the access, insight and entertainment any United fan needs. With access to MUTV, you’ll unlock exclusive club content, including:

• 24/7 access to the MUTV stream – live all year round

• The full Premier League collection – every goal, game. Explore our archive and witness every inspirational moment from every game in our Premier League history

• Full match replays and highlights – relive it all, watch highlights, 90 in 20 and full match replays

• MUTV Originals & Boxsets – binge your way through exclusive club films, documentaries and boxsets

• Live pre-season – exclusive to MUTV, watch every pre-season tour game live and exclusive

• Live matches – watch all the action with LIVE coverage of Manchester United Men and Women, U18s and U23s fixtures

• Manager’s press conference live – get game ready with the Manager’s Press conference live and uncut

• Pre-match show – the insider view on matchday with exclusive pre-game build-up from our expert pundits and pitchside team.

Create your own watchlists of your favourite shows and episodes by adding them to My List via the MUTV section on the app and website. Here’s how:

1. Select any show or a specific episode from a show

2. Select the My List plus icon and the show will be added to your watchlist

3. You’ll know it’s been saved when the My List icon displays a tick

On the Manchester United app, you can find My List in the top left corner of the MUTV section in the Manchester United app. On the website, you can view My List from the main MUTV homepage by clicking the ‘My List’ icon in the top right hand corner of the homepage, or via the main website menu under MUTV.

You need to be registered to add programmes and Shows to My List, so that you can access your favourite shows on any of your devices to watch any time.

We’ll also show you programmes you’ve started, but haven’t finished, in the Continue Playing section, so you can pick up where you left off.

Yes, with access to MUTV you gets lots of live matches throughout the year. You can watch every Men’s pre-season Tour game live, as well as live MU Women and Academy fixtures throughout the entire season.

Due to broadcasting rights, we cannot show live Men’s matches during the season, but you can listen to our live audio commentary and watch the pre-match show, half-time show and post-match analysis, exclusively live on MUTV every matchday.

Yes! MUTV is available on Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Xbox One and Roku (in selected markets only).

Once you have access to MUTV via the Manchester United App or ManUtd.com, you can log in on your Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Xbox One or Roku device with your registered MUTV Digital Email and Password.

You can also cast MUTV to any Chromecast or Airplay connected TV. Your device and the Chromecast or Airplay TV will need to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

If you have an active subscription via ManUtd.com, go to My United Settings:

My United > Settings > Manage Subscription

If you do not have an active subscription, you can use PayPal or create a new account with your new card details.

If you subscribed via the Manchester United App or TV Apps, please go to the respective store to manage your subscription and payment details.

You can manage your subscription via My United on the Manchester United app or on ManUtd.com.

In either of these places we will send you to where you first subscribed – either on

Manchester United App

If you are subscribed via iOS, you can manage subscriptions and turn off your auto-renewal by going to your iTunes account settings on your desktop or device after purchase. Once logged into iTunes, go to: View Account > Subscriptions > Manage

If you are subscribed via Android, you can unsubscribe via your Google Play account or Google Wallet on your desktop or device.

ManUtd.com

To manage your subscription via MUTV Digital (you subscribed via manutd.com/en/mutv), go to:

manutd.com/myunited > Settings > My Profile > Manage my MUTV subscription

From there you can manage your subscription.

To unsubscribe, you need to do this from wherever you purchased your subscription, either by MUTV on ManUtd.com, iOS or Android apps, or TV apps.

ManUtd.com

If you subscribed to MUTV on ManUtd.com, go to:

manutd.com/myunited > settings > my profile > manage my MUTV subscription

From there you can manage your subscription

Manchester United App

If you are subscribed via iOS, you can manage subscriptions and turn off your auto-renewal by going to your iTunes account settings on your desktop or device after purchase. Once logged into iTunes, go to: View Account > Subscriptions > Manage

If you are subscribed via Android, you can unsubscribe via your Google Play account or Google Wallet on your desktop or device.

If you have any queries or questions in relation to your subscription, please send an email to: digitalfeedback@manutd.co.uk

You will need to provide the following information:

iOS

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase.

Android

If you purchase your subscription through your Google Play account, you may need to enter your Google Play username and password at the point of payment and you will be asked to confirm your subscription.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

You can manage your subscription and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your Account Settings after purchase.

