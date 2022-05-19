Apple's New Tap-To-Pay Feature – Between Phones! – KIIS1065

Ads

2 days ago

Imagine the app ‘Bump’ from circa 2010, the quick and easy bump of phones to send images and songs between each other. Now imagine that, but transferring money.

Apple employees have been seen using the new feature (reveal in February) before it rolls out to the rest of us iPhone users.

Transferring will be as simple as naming your price, confirming the amount with the accepting person, then tapping your phones together! Easy as pie.

The tech giant hasn’t given us a definite release date yet, just hinting it’ll be “later this year.” Perhaps in a future iOS update, but it begs the question as to whether it’ll only be available for iPhone XS users and later?

The Apple Park Visitor Center is one of the only apple retail stores in the US to support contactless pay straight from an iPhone. Awesome to see in person! pic.twitter.com/GiFDiL56OO

— Michael  (@NTFTWT) May 15, 2022

