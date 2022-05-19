Everything we know about the next FSD Beta, version 10.12 – Not a Tesla App

According to Elon Tesla may release FSD Beta 10.12 with several key improvements this week.
The last major beta, version 10.11 started going out in early March, but most testers didn’t receive it until v10.11.2, which was released in April.
We hope this beta will go out a little quicker than the previous one, but it’s certainly shaping up to be an exciting release.
FSD Beta 10.12 will contain new, more detailed vehicle models, at least for its sedan model, but it may include updated models for all the various vehicle types.
The current sedan visualization is fairly abstract. It doesn’t have wheels or many details. The visualization is modeled after Tesla’s key fob for the Model S.
FSD Beta can recognize far more things than it can display on the screen. However, the visualizations are an important way of how the vehicle communicates with us on what it sees and understands. So with Beta 10.12 Tesla is including a more detailed sedan model that has wheels and doors.
Although FSD Beta has been able to detect open doors for a while now, the model will now visually show us if any nearby cars have open doors by highlighting the door in yellow.
Unprotected left turns have been a key focus over several betas and we’re apparently going to see further improvements in 10.12.
Crossing over multiple lanes when turning left can be intimidating, even for some human drivers. Tesla has been making continuous improvements to make unprotected left turns more efficient and human-like.
For example, the car will now sometimes start inching slowly, anticipating the last vehicle to pass so that it can complete the turn promptly and be out of the way of any further traffic.
According to Elon, FSD Beta 10.12 will specifically improve “tricky” unprotected left turns.
Chuck Cook on YouTube does a fantastic job covering some of these left turns. Below you can see how the latest FSD Beta does taking a left turn onto a primary street with a divider.
In Beta 10.12, we’re also expecting to see improvements in heavy traffic. I haven’t seen too many issues with the beta in traffic, except that sometimes the car has a tough time differentiating between a parked vehicle and a vehicle that’s just waiting.
I’ve encountered situations where the beta tries to go around a car that is stopped due to a traffic light or traffic and the beta waits for just a few seconds before trying to go around the vehicle.
Hopefully, this is one of the areas that Elon is talking about when he refers to improvements in heavy traffic.
Elon also mentions that Tesla is making good progress on single stack. Single stack refers to a single set of technologies that will be used for both highway and street driving.
FSD beta is great, but once you get on the highway, you’re right back in the old production version.
FSD Beta is far from perfect, but driving on city streets is a completed task and the beta actually does quite well trying to figure things out.
When we start looking at Autopilot on the highway and some of the issues it still has, like bouncing between lane markings or a sudden attempt to center itself in a lane that has become wider, those issues are practically non-existent in city driving.
So while single stack won’t be included in beta 10.12, it’s good to know that Tesla continues to make progress.
When Tesla is finally able to complete their single stack software we should see huge improvements in highway Autopilot use.
The last FSD beta started going out more than a month ago, so a lot of users are definitely itching for an update. Elon said earlier this week that beta 10.12 is “probably” going to wide release this week.
The beta could be in QA testing now, but it unlikely that it has been passed on to employees yet as release notes usually get leaked when that happens.
Hopefully, some of us will be greeted by that sweet notification this weekend, prompting us to install the latest beta.
Update: Elon tweeted today, Friday, May 6th that there have been “many upgrades to core code, so taking longer to debug issues. Probably Wed/Thurs release.” So it looks like we’re still a week out from a public release of beta 10.12.
Lately, FSD betas have been a little behind the times. The latest beta is 2022.4.5.21, which is roughly two major versions behind. That means that FSD Beta testers still don’t have seat heaters in the launcher, Dog Mode in the Tesla app, browser improvements, vehicle preconditioning improvements and more.
Most non-FSD Teslas are now on a 2022.12 release and 2022.16 is expected shortly.
While it’s unlikely that the beta 10.12 will be based on a brand new upcoming build like 2022.16, it’s almost certainly going to be based on 2022.12, which will please a lot of testers.
It appears that Tesla is as cautious as ever with beta releases. Lately, it has taken several revisions of a beta before Tesla releases it to everyone.
Tesla says they’re now at 100k beta testers in the US and Canada, so they’re right to be cautious, but it’s not easy waiting.
When the new Model S was shown off back in 2021 it was said to come with a tiltable 17″ center screen.
Although the initial plan was to offer a tilt-able display, the displays in the new Model S and Model X have remained fixed until now.
There’s currently no way to tilt the display, manually or automatically. However, it looks like Tesla is now testing an update that activates the servos that tilt the large center display.
However, not all vehicles are equipped with the motor to move the display. Tesla has only recently started to include all the hardware required. It’s not clear whether Tesla will provide a retrofit for older vehicles. For vehicles that have the required hardware, an upcoming update should enable it to be controlled through the UI.
Twitter user @TeslaFrunk has just published a video showing the displaying tilting from left, to center and then to the right.
It looks like the display swivel will be done by the push of a new button added to the Controls menu.
The new button appears to be called “Display” and it replaces the Glovebox button. Upon pressing the button, you’re presented with three options, left, center or right.
Tapping on the desired direction will cause the display to slowly move to the desired position. This doesn’t appear like something you’d change just to use the screen for a moment, but instead more of a personal preference.
The glovebox button appears to have moved to the bottom right corner where Neutral used to be, and Neutral has been moved to the bottom of the Auto Shift column that allows you to shift your vehicle into Drive, Reverse or Park.
There’s no word on what software version this vehicle is running, but it’s likely an early access build or internal only software.
Tesla finally added screen swivel to the refreshed model s pic.twitter.com/JeldBrRTXw
Some drivers like to have the display in the center, giving equal access to the driver and passenger, while others would prefer for it to face the driver.
This is a welcomed option that gives owners more flexability in how to use their cars.
It’d be nice if Tesla also offered an option to automatically tilt the display toward the driver if there was only one person in the vehicle or keep it in the center if there is someone in the passenger’s seat.
Software update 2022.16 is just around the corner. Will this be included in it? We should find out soon.
Tesla hacker and Twitter user @greentheonly has speculated that it won’t be possible to retrofit current MCU 2 (Media Control Unit) Teslas employing Intel chips with the new and improved Ryzen-based processor that is used in MCU 3.
In an up-close inspection of a new Model Y’s internals Green stated that “retrofit for intel cars definitely looks impossible – totally different power and other harness and thickness of the unit.”
The news hasn’t been confirmed nor denied by Tesla or its CEO, Elon Musk, but if proven to be accurate it would most certainly disappoint a great number of MCU2 vehicles owners, who were expecting to be offered the possibility of an upgrade, in the same way current MCU1 owners are able to upgrade their chips for a $2,000 (plus tax) fee.
MCU (Media Control Unit) is the computer controlling Tesla’s touchscreen, processors, RAM (short term memory), non-volatile memory (long-term memory), the audio subsystem, 5 amplifiers, WiFi, Cellular, Bluetooth, GPS, the Ethernet bridge, multiple CAN bus communications, the LIN bus, USB ports and many more.
It handles every software operation, excluding Full Self-Driving/Autopilot, which are unaffected by which MCU version a Tesla is equipped with. All Tesla’s built after November 2016 are capable of Full Self-Driving.
MCU2 came out in the spring of 2018 (fall of 2017 for Model 3) as an upgrade to the NVIDIA’s Tegra 3 processor found in MCU1. All cars delivered after that point benefited from the improved responsiveness and extra features that came with the Intel’s Atom E8000 Series CPU.
From a technical standpoint, the two chips possessed entirely different architectures. The release of software update V10 highlighted the differences, as MCU1 owners were excluded from both Tesla Theater and Tesla Arcade. Effectively, MCU1 doesn’t support Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or any other streaming services that may be added in the future. It also doesn’t support any of the games Tesla added. Additionally, the web browser on MCU2 is much quicker and more capable as it’s built on Google’s Chromium platform.
In summer of 2021 Tesla released the redesigned Model S with a more powerful infotainment processor MCU. At the time no one was sure whether this was Tesla’s next generation MCU or whether it would trickle down to other models.
Then in late 2021 the first news of a new Tesla MCU chip generation started to flood the web, with reports coming from China of a new AMD Ryzen-based computer being present in newly delivered Model Y’s.
The new MCU is faster and brings noticeable improvements in responsiveness in the web browser, as well as while using video streaming services, such as Netflix and YouTube.
